OnePlus 6T announced as a tap into the future

There are very few surprises left for OnePlus to reveal about the OnePlus 6T, its newest Android smartphone. What there was to announce was done just minutes ago and it’s just as firecracker as was previously described.

The phone features the largest display on a OnePlus device yet at a 6.41-inch span with its tallest aspect ratio ever at 19.5:9. There’s a teardrop-style notch that only holds the 20-megapixel selfie camera. Embedded under the 1080p unit is an optical fingerprint sensor that enables the self-evident Screen Unlock feature with response time of 0.34 seconds. The company claims a “first” for the US market and the “fastest” unit in the world and is secure enough to be used with Google Pay and other secure

Inside, we find the latest tech: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and a sizeable 3,700mAh battery. The company has done away with Dash Charge branding and is now calling its charging management technology OnePlus Fast Charge with claims to “a full day of power in half an hour” at 20 watts. Smart Boost is another feature getting top billing — it stores app data in RAM for up to 20 percent speedier cold starts.

Camera-wise, the viewfinder app now has a dedicated Nightscape mode for low-light photography and much-improved “Studio Lighting” that adjusts exposure and flash to best capture subjects in the frame. The rear camera set is optically stabilized. Slow-motion capture tops at 480fps for 720p resolution and 240fps for 1080p.

All of the new software as well as refreshed full screen gesture navigation and other features to be announced will be part of the next edition of OxygenOS on top of Android Pie.

The OnePlus 6T will be available in 33 countries with general availability starting November 1 — the device itself will be usable on 233 carriers in 74 countries and that includes CDMA stalwart Verizon in the United States. Yes, it will have a headphone jack dongle in the box for the USB-C port.

In the United States, the base model will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and $549. An 8GB option will take it up to $579. Bumping the storage to 256GB will cost $629. OnePlus will sell the device unlocked for GSM carriers while T-Mobile will also sell the device as well.