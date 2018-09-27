OnePlus 6T 3D renders show us every little design detail

The OnePlus 6T has been getting plenty of attention lately and even more leaks. We now have 3D renders of the device that allows us to see every single angle and find out what’s coming and what’s not with this new design.

We have received confirmation directly from OnePlus that we will have an in-displays fingerprint sensor in the device, but we will miss the audio jack. The design of the smartphone is pretty much a copy of the OPPO R17, the main reason why we believe this is the same device with a different name. Anyways, we’re probably getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of storage space for around $550. Now we only have to wait a bit longer, since rumors give us a launch date for next month. In the meantime, look at the renders and tell us what you think of the new OnePlus 6T.