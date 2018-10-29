Android

OnePlus 6T after 24 hours — our hands-on experience (Video)

You may just be learning about what the OnePlus 6T will bring to the table with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 845, Nightscape photography and more. But how does it feel to try these things out?

Fun fact: we’ve had the OnePlus 6T for more than a day now and we’d like to tell you more about it. Check out our check-in video with Jaime Rivera and see what you can look forward to in the honeymoon phase of this sleek new piece of metal.

And, if you would like to learn more about buying a 6T after learning about it, you can do so by clicking here or checking out T-Mobile’s deals for its first OnePlus phone.

Android, Phones
Hands-on, OnePlus, OnePlus 6T, Video
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.