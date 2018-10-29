OnePlus 6T after 24 hours — our hands-on experience (Video)

You may just be learning about what the OnePlus 6T will bring to the table with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Snapdragon 845, Nightscape photography and more. But how does it feel to try these things out?

Fun fact: we’ve had the OnePlus 6T for more than a day now and we’d like to tell you more about it. Check out our check-in video with Jaime Rivera and see what you can look forward to in the honeymoon phase of this sleek new piece of metal.

And, if you would like to learn more about buying a 6T after learning about it, you can do so by clicking here or checking out T-Mobile’s deals for its first OnePlus phone.