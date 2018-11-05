OnePlus 6 update brings some OnePlus 6T features

If you were somewhat jealous over some of the OnePlus 6T features that are not currently present on your OnePlus 6, don’t. The OxygenOS 9.0.2 update has started rolling out to the OnePlus 6, and it brings “some of the most exciting features”, as the company puts it, from the new 6T to your 6.

Additionally, the 9.0.2 firmware also includes the Android security patch to 2018.11, which is this month’s, and is the most recent. So, what do you get? You get new navigation gestures, better power management, optimized standby power consumption, and, most importantly, you get the OnePlus 6T camera features of Nightscape and Studio lighting.

If your phone hasn’t received the update yet, don’t worry. The company says this OnePlus 6 update is staged, and will initially go out to a small amount of devices. After making sure there are no critical bugs in the release, the company will roll it out to more and more devices over the coming days and weeks.

You can find the changelog below: