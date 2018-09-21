OnePlus 6 gets finalized Android Pie update
Before the launch of the OnePlus 6T, there was still the matter of getting Android 9 Pie onto the OnePlus 6. “Was,” we say, because OnePlus has pushed the final version of the update to all owners.
The company’s own OxygenOS will support the navigation gestures introduced with base Android as well as the adaptive battery-saving feature. Gaming Mode has been improved to allow notifications for texts and calls. Plus, the Do Not Disturb and overall UI design has also been given a massive redo.
A small pool of users will have the OTA from today. If no critical bugs are found, it will take up to a couple of weeks to push the software to the population. OnePlus advises against using a VPN to pull down the update as it is randomly assigning the OTA globally.
