OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T started receiving OxygenOS Beta in early April. Now, the two smartphones have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 stable update, which brings some bug fixes and adds new features.

The OxygenOS 10.3.4 stable update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also brings the security patch to May 2020. Further, it improves system stability and fixes some general bugs.

The update adds Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely. However, this feature is limited to India, like the addition of Epic Games in Game Space.

The complete changelog:

  • System
    • Updated launcher version to 4.1.6
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05
    • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Phone
    • Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when SIM2 is in roaming state
    • Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely (India only)
    • Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)

Via: XDA-Developers

You May Also Like
Apple gets preliminary approval to pay $500 million to settle iPhone throttling lawsuit
Apple has to wait for the final approval to pay $500 million to settle several lawsuits because it decided to throttle iPhone performance
Microsoft Surface Duo leak reveals dated specs inside a foldable form factor
Microsoft Surface Duo will reportedly pack a single 11MP camera, and disappointingly, it is said to miss out NFC as well as 5G support.
Redmi 10X, prakhar khanna
More Redmi 10X features including AMOLED display confirmed
It will run MIUI 12 out of the box.