OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T started receiving OxygenOS Beta in early April. Now, the two smartphones have started receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.4 stable update, which brings some bug fixes and adds new features.

The OxygenOS 10.3.4 stable update for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also brings the security patch to May 2020. Further, it improves system stability and fixes some general bugs.

The update adds Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely. However, this feature is limited to India, like the addition of Epic Games in Game Space.

The complete changelog:

System Updated launcher version to 4.1.6 Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05 Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Phone Fixed the issue with default country in assisted dialing when SIM2 is in roaming state Newly added Work-Life Balance to help prioritize notifications and allocate time wisely (India only) Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India only)



Via: XDA-Developers