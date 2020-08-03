phone won't charge
OnePlus is rolling out a new update for its OnePlus 6 and 6T. The OxygenOS 10.3.5 brings support for OnePlus Buds. The new build also brings the July 2020 Android security patch. Further, it bumps the GMS package level to May 2020. The RAM management has been optimized as well.

Here’s the complete changelog.

System

  • Optimized RAM management
  • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection
  • Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome
  • Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.05

It is being pushed via OTA and is around 250MB in size. It will be rolled out in batches. If no critical bugs are reported, the rollout will be expanded.

