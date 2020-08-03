OnePlus is rolling out a new update for its OnePlus 6 and 6T. The OxygenOS 10.3.5 brings support for OnePlus Buds. The new build also brings the July 2020 Android security patch. Further, it bumps the GMS package level to May 2020. The RAM management has been optimized as well.

Here’s the complete changelog.

System

Optimized RAM management

Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection

Fixed the crash issue when browsing on Chrome

Fixed the black screen issue when opening logkit

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07

Updated GMS package to 2020.05

It is being pushed via OTA and is around 250MB in size. It will be rolled out in batches. If no critical bugs are reported, the rollout will be expanded.