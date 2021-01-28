OnePlus recently rolled out the Android 11 update in beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T recently. Now, it has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The smartphones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update that brings the latest Android security patch and a couple of other improvements. These devices were released back in 2018 with Android 8.1 and Android 9, respectively. However, the new update doesn’t bring Android 11. The phones are still running Android 10.

The development comes from the OnePlus forum post that states the OnePlus 6 and 6T have started receiving OxygenOS 10.3.8 over-the-air (OTA) update that brings some minor improvements to the phones. The update brings Red Cable Club membership to 1.2.0.2. Further, the GMS package has been updated to 2020.09, and the Android security patch has been updated to January 2021.

The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T also comes with the OnePlus Store app that allows users to manage their OnePlus account. It also allows them to shop for OnePlus products, get easy-to-access support, and discover members-only benefits. However, it is not mandatory as it can be uninstalled as well.

As of now, the update is rolling out to a limited umber of devices. It is a staged rollout. A limited number of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users will get the update initially. It will be rolled out to all users once the company makes sure there are no critical bugs. The rollout is region-based. Hence, if you try to download the update using VPN, it may not work.

Changelog–

System updates Updated MemberShip to 1.2.0.2 Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01 Updated GMS package to 2020.09

OnePlus Store An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

