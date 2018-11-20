Android

Want a OnePlus 6 instead? Get it for $100 off from 3am Eastern tonight

OnePlus, still a young brand, has been growing its capacity in sales. From limited production batches that necessitated invitations for purchase to the current cycle-to-cycle discharge. Never has a previous model been sold concurrently with a new one.

Well, OnePlus seems to have some stock left of the OnePlus 6 and has still been selling them since the launch of the OnePlus 6T. Perhaps they need to sell faster.

The company has announced that for a limited time from 3am Eastern tonight, customers can save US$100 or CA$130 off the OnePlus 6.

In the US, OnePlus still has 6GM RAM/64GB storage versions in the Mirror Black finish for $529 and 8/128GB models in Silk White and Midnight Black for $579. Take $100 off those and we’ve got a deal.

Good news still, there’s some new stock of the Bullets Wireless earbuds for sale at $69.

