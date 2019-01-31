Brickings force suspension of OnePlus 5/5T Open Beta
Those who are actively engaged with new software on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T may need to bring in the reins for a minute.
OnePlus has stopped rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 26 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 24 for the OnePlus 5T in response to multiple reports of users’ devices freezing up or not powering on.
A staff member has advised those who have already adopted the new builds to load the current stable OxygenOS package through recovery mode or, if all fails, to contact customer service or local seller to see if the phone can be flashed back to stable OxygenOS remotely.
Progress on the Open Beta program will resume after any fixes are applied.
Usually in a beta phase of software development, fail-deadly bugs are usually squashed and other bugs shouldn’t damage the intrinsic user experience. Fortunately, OnePlus has been able to respond timely to those who were affected here, though we’ll see how the effort pans out as people requisition for service.
In tangentially related news, some OnePlus 6T users are still dealing with randomly fast power drains and no one can explain why.
