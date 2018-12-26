OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie update rolling out

Got a OnePlus 5 or 5T? You’ll be happy to know that the OxygenOS 9.0.0 over-the-air update is ready for you. It is basically the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie update, in its final form, after hopefully all the bugs from the previous betas have been crushed.

Don’t worry if you don’t see its availability just yet. OnePlus says that the roll-out will be staged, with a small percentage of users getting it on Christmas. It will be available for more in the coming days. Until then, check out the changelog to see what’s new, or fixed. Here’s the official OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie update release note: