OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie update rolling out
Got a OnePlus 5 or 5T? You’ll be happy to know that the OxygenOS 9.0.0 over-the-air update is ready for you. It is basically the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie update, in its final form, after hopefully all the bugs from the previous betas have been crushed.
Don’t worry if you don’t see its availability just yet. OnePlus says that the roll-out will be staged, with a small percentage of users getting it on Christmas. It will be available for more in the coming days. Until then, check out the changelog to see what’s new, or fixed. Here’s the official OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T Android Pie update release note:
- System
- Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™
- Brand new UI for Android Pie
- Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only)
- Updated Android security patch to 2018.12
- Other new features and system improvements
- New Gaming mode 3.0
- Added text notification mode
- Added notification for 3rd party calls
- Do Not Disturb mode
- New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings
- Camera
- Integrated Google Lens mode
