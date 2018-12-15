OnePlus 5T set to benefit most in Android Pie beta
The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are done and dusted when it comes to Android Pie, but there’s more work to be had for even older devices such as the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.
So, it’s time for the next step in the OxygenOS Open Beta program for those two phones and that’s the beginning of Android 9 Pie testing.
In addition to the basic Android Pie amenities and the November security patches, we also see OxygenOS revamping the dialer user interface, the ability to assign dual-SIM usage to certain contacts, parallel app support for Uber, Telegram, Discord and other new apps and fresh fixes for the Weather app.
For OnePlus 5T owners, they will be the only ones to be able to opt into gesture navigation.
Full installation instructions and details can be found at the source link below this story. Keep in mind that beta software is subject to some problems.
Discuss This Post