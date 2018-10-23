The first 5G smartphone could be a OnePlus

Speaking at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong, Qualcomm’s president Cristiano Amon said we should prepare to see at least two flagship 5G smartphones in 2019. We know Samsung and Huawei are working on their own 5G smartphone, but Huawei is using their own Kirin chips. Other Chinese manufacturers are planning to embrace 5G, but OnePlus‘ Carl Pei joined Amon on stage shortly after talking about the 5G smartphones of 2019.

Pei not only confirmed that OnePlus will be releasing a 5G device next year, but he also said that OnePlus will be one of the first, if not the first, to do so. Additionally, Pei told us about the progress, and that OnePlus has already conducted 5G tests at Qualcomm’s headquarters in August.

Now, considering the top-notch specs of OnePlus phones, changes are that this 5G smartphone will also be a true flagship. If that’s the case, then we can expect the OnePlus 7 to be a 5G smartphone, and to arrive in the first half of 2019. It will probably rely on the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, as well as the QTM052 mmWave antenna module.