OnePlus 5G phone to hit Europe first, will mark split in device lineup

At the OnePlus 6T launch event today, the company plumped its relationship with one of the heavyweights in 5G, Qualcomm, by having its president, Cristiano Amon, on stage and pointing out the loyalty it has had to the Snapdragon 800-series chipsets in its releases.

As 2019 ticks closer and 5G becomes ubiquitous in visibility (and yet, not in deployment), OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has told The Verge that he expects his company’s 5G phone to be the first in Europe to launch with carriers.

In somewhat surprising news, OnePlus will be moving to a dual-device simultaneous release cycle with a 5G version and an 4G-only version of its phones.

“It doubles the workload for us because it’s an additional product,” Lau said. “It will be its own line of phones.”

No clue if the releases will be identical in every spec other than the radios or if design changes to accommodate 5G technology will result in two different-looking devices, if not differently-capable devices.