OnePlus launches competition to develop the killer 5G app

With OnePlus fully entrenched in MWC 2019 talking about its 5G efforts —including a phone that people have been gaming with at the Qualcomm booth — the phone maker has opted to get fledgling developers excited for the new era of connectivity with a challenge.

The “5G Apps of Tomorrow” challenge is opening up to all developers who think they have an application that will utilize the new network’s capabilities to benefit a wide range of users. Resources will be available from OnePlus as well as its partner, EE UK, to help participants draw parameters and gain insight into 5G features.

The thing is, OnePlus is serious about this project: it’s funding developers who are able to put down a convincing pitch.

The top five winners of the contest will be flown out to OnePlus headquarters in Shenzhen to give their app pitch in person to CEO Pete Lau. They will also receive more guidance from 5G experts as well as access to 5G testing facilities as well as a year’s worth of funding to make the app into reality.

To get started, users can hit up this link for full contest rules and terms. Submissions must be in by March 26.