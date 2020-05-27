Android 10 update is now reportedly rolling out to OnePlus’ 2017 flagships, the OnePlus 5 and 5T has started. The two devices were launched with Android 7.1 Nougat.

The information comes from user G_Ranjan_lenka_jAWE in the OnePlus forums. The company is yet to make an official announcement for the same. This means the roll out is limited in scope.

Some of the features that the 1875MB update include are brand new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy and more. You can now also block spam by keywords for Message.

The update also removes back gesture from the bottom of the screen and adds it to the left and right side of the phone. Moreover, it includes the Game Space feature that enables users to get a better gaming experience.

The full changelog is yet to be made available.

