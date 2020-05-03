Lava Red OnePlus 5T

OnePlus promised to upgrade the OnePlus 5 and 5T to Android 10 in Q2 2020. It is now taking the early steps towards achieving that goal. Last week, the phones received Android 10-based OxygenOS beta update.

Now, the company has released OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the duo. It is mostly a bug-fixing update. Moreover, it brings April security patch to the devices. Here’s the  full changelog for Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System

  • Optimized split-screen operation experience
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.04

Notably, this update is not rolling out as OTA to the Open Beta 1 users. Instead, they will have to install it manually.

Source: OnePlus

You May Also Like
iPhone SE release date

Where can I buy the iPhone SE?

The iPhone SE has been up for pre-orders for a while, and if you’re wondering “Where can I buy the iPhone SE?” we’re here to help.

Epic Games begrudgingly releases Fortnite on the Play Store

Despite releasing Fortnite on the Play Store, Epic Games will continue to operate the eponymous app and Fortnite outside of the Google Play ecosystem.

Motorola Edge series flaunting curved 90Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras goes official

After a torrent of leaks and rumours, the Motorola Edge series has…