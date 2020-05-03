Lava Red OnePlus 5T

OnePlus promised to upgrade the OnePlus 5 and 5T to Android 10 in Q2 2020. It is now taking the early steps towards achieving that goal. Last week, the phones received Android 10-based OxygenOS beta update.

Now, the company has released OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update for the duo. It is mostly a bug-fixing update. Moreover, it brings April security patch to the devices. Here’s the  full changelog for Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System

  • Optimized split-screen operation experience
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.04

Notably, this update is not rolling out as OTA to the Open Beta 1 users. Instead, they will have to install it manually.

Source: OnePlus

