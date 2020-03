OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T were launched back in 2017. However, the company is still rolling out updates to the duo. The incoming OxygenOS 9 patch brings system stability and general bug fixes.

The latest update is OxygenOS 9.0.11 and involves a 335MB download. While it doesn’t bring much to the table, the OnePlus 5 series is now getting the February 2020 security patch.

The 2017 OnePlus handsets have already been confirmed to receive OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10 in Q2 2020.

Source: Reddit