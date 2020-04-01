Rumor suggests OnePlus is all set to launch its first wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. It is now almost confirmed that OnePlus 8 Pro will support up to 30W wireless fast charging.

The report also says that OnePlus is working on a pair of TWS earphones. The product is said to be called ‘OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’. The earphones are largely a mystery. There is no word yet on what they will look like and what features they will bring to the table.

As far as speculations are concerned, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are tipped to support noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and easy pair with OnePlus phones.

Source: 91Mobiles