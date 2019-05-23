OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Android 9 Pie update starts rolling out

Almost three years since the launch of the OnePlus 3, and two-and-a-half since the announcement of the OnePlus 3T, the company has finalized, and is pushing out, Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.2. If you are still holding on to your 2016 flagship killer, and have resisted the urge to upgrade to the latest and greatest OnePlus 7 Pro, you should apply this update.

This OTA will have a staged rollout, the OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days (sometimes a couple of weeks or more) after making sure there are no critical bugs, so using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a very limited number of devices.

You might not be able to see it immediately pop up on your phone, as OnePlus is doing an incremental roll-out for the refresh. However, when it does appear, it will bring you the latest Android OS, with the April security patch applied. As far as features are concerned, you will be able to configure Do Not Disturb mode, use a new Gaming mode, and benefit from Google Duo support in the phone dialer. There are other changes as well, as outlined in the Changelog below.

Changelog:

System Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie Updated Android security patch to 2019.4

