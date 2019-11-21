Author
Tags

Back in 2016, Android software updates were not that common. Samsung, HTC, LG, Sony, and Motorola, basically almost all brands, were struggling to update their phones on time. OnePlus was a small startup in 2016 coming off the heels of a failed OnePlus 2, and had to get OnePlus 3 on the ladder of success. One thing that OnePlus promised in 2016, that most of the brands were not even willing to talk about, was guaranteed timely updates. 

OnePlus promised on 2 major Android platform updates, and 3 years of security updates to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T (which was launched 6 months after the launch of OnePlus 3). As per the OnePlus’ software maintenance schedule, October 2019 security update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T will be the last scheduled updates for these models.

These phones are currently running on Android Pie, and will not receive any further Android version updates. OnePlus has done a good job in delivering 3 years of security updates to the phones. The final update will be rolled out in phases, so you should be on the lookout for the refresh.

You May Also Like
Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will include a small cover display

The next Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could include a small cover display that would let us receive limited information about the device

Xiaomi Mi Band 3i Launched in India for ₹1,299

Xiaomi has launched the Mi band 3i, a cheaper, India-only variant of the very successful Mi Band 3.
Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Save at least $200 on any Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 model

Starting now, valid until 11:59PM Saturday, November 23, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, or a Galaxy Note10, Note10+ and save at least $200.