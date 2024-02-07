OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R is the new mid-range king from the flagship maker. It features a powerful triple camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a large 5,500 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day. It supports 80W wired charging, taking 0-100% in around 30 minutes. Pros Bigger 6.78-inch 120Hz display More powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset Bigger 5500 mAh battery Cons Lower IP dust and water protection rating Front camera limited to 1080p video recording $500 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at OnePlus

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $549 $600 Save $51 The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent smartphone. It features a powerful triple camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a large 4,500 mAh battery that lets you take photos, play games, and browse the web for a day. It supports 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. Pros Feels compact in-hand compared to OnePlus 12R 4K video recording with front camera Higher IP68 rating Cons Outdated processor Smaller battery $630 at Samsung $550 at Amazon $549 at Best Buy



OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Quick Comparison OnePlus 12R features a larger 6.78-inch display, while Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with a smaller 6.4-inch screen. Both phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 12R features newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features outdated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (Exynos 2200 in Europe / Asia).

OnePlus 12R houses a larger 5,500 mAh cell with faster charging capabilities, whereas the S23 FE comes with a smaller 4,500 mAh battery with only 25W charging.

The Samsung S23 FE offers better water and dust protection compared to OnePlus 12R.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers 4K video recording from the front camera, while the OnePlus 12R only offers up to 1080p video recording via the selfie camera.

OnePlus 12R is slightly cheaper compared to the Galaxy S23 FE. read more

While the spotlight has been on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro in the past few months, Samsung and OnePlus have introduced a number of impressive options in the mid-range segment. Both Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and OnePlus 12R offer an impressive set of features and specifications for the price. In this article, we will compare the OnePlus 12R vs Samsung S23 FE and help you decide which one to buy.

OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specs Comparison



OnePlus 12R Samsung Galaxy S23 FE SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM and Storage 8GB + 128GB, 16GB + 256GB 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB Display 6.78-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness 6.4-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080x2340, 120Hz Battery 5,500 mAh 4500 mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 One UI 5.1, based on Android 13 Front camera 16 MP, f/2.4 10MP, f/2.4, 80-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm 6.5 x 158 x .25 in (76.5 x 158 x 8.2mm) Colors Iron Gray, Cool Blue Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple | Samsung Exclusive: Indigo, Tangerine Weight 207 g 7.37 oz (209 g) Security Fingerprint (under display), Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Fingerprint scanner (under-display), PIN, Pattern, Password Material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, aluminum frame Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, Laser AF, OIS 50MP, f/1.8, 84-degree FoV Wide-Angle Camera 8 MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide 12MP, f/2.2, 123-degree FoV IP Rating IP65 IP68

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 12R is available to pre-order right now for $499, with open sales beginning Feb. 13, 2024. You can order the device from Amazon and Best Buy, but the best deal is on OnePlus' online store. There, you can trade in any phone, regardless of its condition, and save an extra $100, making the effective price just $399.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was introduced in October 2023 for $599, but it is frequently discounted and can be found for as low as $549. You can grab the Galaxy S23 FE from Samsung's own online store, Amazon, Best Buy, or from your carrier as well.

Related OnePlus 12R vs Pixel 7a: What are the differences? Confused between OnePlus 12R and the Google Pixel 7a? Here's what you need to know!

Design and Build

Starting with the design, you'll notice that both OnePlus 12R and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE take design cues from their higher-priced counterparts. Like the OnePlus 12, the OnePlus 12R features a big circular camera module on the back with curved edges, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE looks similar to the Galaxy S23 with a plain flat back and individual cutouts for the camera.

In terms of size and dimensions, the Galaxy S23 FE is slightly smaller, measuring 158 x 76.5 x 8.2 mm, while the OnePlus 12R comes in at 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm. Both phones weigh on the heavier side, with the OnePlus 12R at 207 grams and the S23 FE at 209 grams.

In terms of durability, however, there is a big difference. The OnePlus 12R boasts the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for front glass protection, whereas the Galaxy S23 FE settles for Gorilla Glass 5. However, when it comes to dust and water protection, the Samsung smartphone takes the lead with its IP68 rating compared to the IP65 rating on the OnePlus 12R. It's worth noting that both phones feature aluminum frames.

Display

Jaime Rivera / Pocketnow

When it comes to the display, the OnePlus 12R comes with a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, but in high-brightness mode, it maxes out at 1600 nits. The Galaxy S23 FE, on the other hand, comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate. This display also supports HDR10+ playback with a peak brightness of 1450 nits.

A notable difference lies in pixel density, with the OnePlus 12R at 450 PPI and the S23 FE at 402 PPI. However, the main difference here is the screen size. If you prefer a more compact device with a smaller display, the Galaxy S23 FE is the better option. However, if you want an immersive multimedia experience on a larger screen, the OnePlus 12R is the way to go. It is also worth noting that the OnePlus 12R also has considerably smaller bezels compared to the S23 FE.

Performance

In terms of raw power, the OnePlus 12R is the clear winner. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which, despite being slightly older, outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (in the US) or Exynos 2200 (Europe/Asia) found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is not only more powerful but also more power-efficient compared to the Galaxy S23 FE's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

While the Galaxy S23 FE also delivers a smooth day-to-day experience without any lag, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the OnePlus 12R is a superior choice in the long run for overall performance. If you prioritize performance, the OnePlus 12R is the better option.

The OnePlus 12R runs on Android 14 out of the box, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE can also be upgraded to the latest version. Regarding RAM and storage, the OnePlus 12R offers configurations of 8+128GB or 16+256GB. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options, both with 8GB of RAM.

Camera

Jaime Rivera / Pocketnow

When comparing the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers a more versatile setup. It features a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. In contrast, the OnePlus 12R has a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens but lacks a telephoto zoom lens, instead featuring a less useful 2MP macro camera. Notably, the OnePlus 12R lacks optical zoom capabilities.

Even in terms of the front camera, the Galaxy S23 FE takes the lead. It sports a 10MP f/2.4 selfie shooter capable of recording 4K videos. On the other hand, while the OnePlus 12R (on paper) offers a better 16MP lens, its video recording capability is limited to 1080p.

Battery

OnePlus smartphones are known for offering long battery life and fast charging, and the OnePlus 12R continues this trend. It boasts a significantly larger 5500 mAh battery compared to the 4500 mAh battery of the S23 FE. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE should deliver a full-day battery life, if you want a smartphone with a great battery backup, the OnePlus 12R is definitely a better pick.

Moreover, the OnePlus 12R takes the lead in charging speed with its 100W charging, with the phone going from 0 to 100% in just 26 minutes, whereas the S23 FE settles for slower 45W charging. However, it's worth noting that the Galaxy S23 FE offers wireless charging, a feature absent in the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which should you buy?

So, which smartphone should you buy? OnePlus 12R or Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? Well, in terms of value-for-money, the OnePlus 12R is a better choice. Not only you get a much more powerful processor, but you also get a bigger battery and faster wired charging. The OnePlus 12R also offers a larger display for a better multimedia experience.

OnePlus 12R The OnePlus 12R is the new mid-range king from the flagship maker. It features a powerful triple camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a large 5,500 mAh battery that easily lasts a full day. It supports 80W wired charging, taking 0-100% in around 30 minutes. $500 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy $499 at OnePlus

However, if you prefer a smartphone with a slightly smaller display and a more versatile camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might suit you better. It not only offers these features but also includes extras like wireless charging and Samsung-exclusive functionalities such as Samsung DeX, along with a variety of color choices.