For a few months, Google's Pixel 7a has been the go-to mid-range smartphone, at least in the US. Despite attempts by the Nothing Phone 2 to compete for the mid-range crown, it has struggled to gain traction. There's now a new competitor from the "flagship killer" on the market as OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 12R alongside the OnePlus 12 in the North American market — its first 'R' series smartphone in the US. Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus 12R, starting with its price and availability.

OnePlus 12R Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 12R will be available in two color variants: Cool Blue and Iron Gray. The base model with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM is priced at $499, while the 16GB + 256GB model costs $599. It is, however, worth noting that the Cool Blue color is only available in the 16GB+256GB variant. You can already pre-order the phone on OnePlus' official website, Amazon, and Best Buy, and it will be available for open sales starting on February 13, 2024.

OnePlus 12R Specifications

OnePlus 12R Dimensions 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8 mm Colors Iron Gray, Cool Blue Weight 207 g Material Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Display 6.78-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM and Storage 8GB + 128GB, 16GB + 256GB Front camera 16 MP, f/2.4 Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, Laser AF, OIS Wide-Angle Camera 8 MP, f/2.2, ultra-wide Battery 5,500 mAh Charge speed 80W wired charging Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Security Fingerprint (under display), Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password

The 'R' lineup from OnePlus has always been its value-for-money offering, combining strong performance with slightly scaled-down hardware and impressive features. The OnePlus 12R continues this tradition. It packs a large 6.78-inch AMOLED LPTO 4.0 display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a 2780 x 1264-pixel resolution. Even in terms of durability, OnePlus isn't cutting corners with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 — the same protective glass used in flagships like Samsung Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While it's not the absolute latest, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is still among the most capable chips in recent history, delivering outstanding performance and power efficiency. The phone is backed by a big 5,500 mAh cell with support for 80W charging, allowing you to go from 0 to 100% in around 30 minutes. OnePlus says it has worked on the cooling system of the OnePlus 12R, which now features a 76% bigger cooling chamber than the OnePlus 11R for better heat dissipation.

Taking a look at the back of the OnePlus 12R, you'll find a triple-camera setup. Although it's a no match to its pricier sibling, it consists of a capable 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera. The rear camera supports up to 4K 60fps video recording, while the selfie shooter maxes out at 1080p 30fps. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12R boasts Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, as well as 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 12R marks the first time the midrange series is available in the US and Europe, and at $499, it might just be the bargain of the year. The Pixel 7a's position as the best mid-range appears uncertain, and rightly so as the OnePlus 12R packs much powrful hardware and internals for the same price. The only distinguishing factor between them might be camera performance, so keep an eye out for our full review. In the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on the OnePlus 12R in the comments section below!