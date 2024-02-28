Key Takeaways Unveiling the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition at MWC 2024 for die-hard fans looking for an exclusive design and gaming experience.

Trinity Engine optimization ensures high-quality gameplay on the 1.5K ProXDR Display with fourth-gen LTOP for smooth graphics and performance.

With powerful specs like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB RAM, and 100W SUPERVOOC flash charging, the OnePlus 12R is a gamer's dream.

MWC 2024 has been packed with tons of excellent announcements and surprises. One that specifically got my attention was unveiling a new version of the already great 12R, as the partnership between OnePlus and HoYoverse gave birth to the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. This is an excellent option for hardcore Genshin Impact fans who want an unmatched gaming experience and the exclusive design inspired by Keqing, and things get even better when you see all that comes in this marvelous package.

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus has released a new version of the OnePlus 12R that looks absolutely stunning, as a new Genshin Impact Edition arrives with an exclusive design and elements inspired by one of the game’s most popular characters, Keqing. These design changes aren’t limited to a fancy and gorgeous looking paint job, but a truly remarkable customization that will also deliver a fully customized OS, a collectible gift box, and tons of goodies that make this a very desirable collectible for any Genshin Impact fan out there.

Users will also be able to feel the difference while playing Gensin Impact, as OnePlus has pushed the limits of the 12R to ensure gamers enjoy uninterrupted high-quality graphics and gameplay when using this new variant. This is thanks to the company’s brand-new proprietary performance platform, the Trinity Engine, which achieves realistic lighting effects by optimizing the GPU and display. You also get to enjoy all your games and content on the device’s 1.5K ProXDR Display with fourth-generation LTOP, which will support high refresh rates to have a smooth gaming experience.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will also deliver excellent cooling features and powerful specs, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 5,500 mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC flash charging, and more for a rather affordable price tag. So head to OnePlus.com to get yours before they sell out, and subscribe for the chance to win one of these fantastic devices.