The OnePlus 11 is one of the best smartphones that money can buy, and the new OnePlus 12 is expected to be an even better alternative, offering improved hardware, camera, performance, and new features. The new OnePlus 12 is expected to offer better performance and features in the same form-factor and nearly identical design to the OnePlus 11, offering a more competitive package that can take up on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 15 series, and the new Google Pixel 8 Pro.

While we’re still a few weeks and months away from seeing the upcoming flagship, we combined everything into this guide to help you learn more about the new OnePlus 12. We collected all of the rumors and leaks, and we’ll be updating this guide as we find out more in the coming weeks and months leading up to the announcement.

Price & Availability

OnePlus usually unveils its flagship devices in January, and we’re expecting the upcoming OnePlus 12 to arrive in the coming weeks, potentially sometime at the end of 2023, or early 2024. OnePlus often unveils its latest devices in China first, usually in December. The company then holds another launch event for the international markets, revealing the device in early 2024.

While the new rumors don’t talk about the price a lot, we’re expecting the OnePlus 12 to be in the same ballpark as the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11 launched at $800 in early 2023, and we’re expecting the OnePlus 12 to cost anywhere between $800 to $900, although carriers and other promotions could make it cheaper. The reason we’re expecting the price increase if fairly simple. Inflation is high, and the OnePlus 12 could house more advanced camera sensors, bumping up the price slightly, and making it more expensive to source parts, develop, and build.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to be among the first devices to come equipped with the recently unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The display will house a 6.7-inch, AMOLED LTPO panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and we’re expecting similarly impressive levels of brightness and color accuracy.

The phone is expected to run the latest version of Android, possibly OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. OnePlus has started to address previous issues of OxygenOS, and we’re hoping the device will receive the same update schedule as the OnePlus 11, promising up to four OS and five years of security updates.

Design

Design-wise, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to look a lot like its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. It’s expected to be an iterative upgrade over its older counterpart, bringing most of the innovation and upgrades on the inside. While this isn’t a bad thing, some might be disappointed. However, it’s worth noting that sometimes there’s no need to reinvent the wheel, and we might just see some minor refinements to make the in-hand experience more pleasant and comfortable.

That said, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to resemble the OnePlus 11 on the front, with some minor changes. On the back, the leaked renders reveal a similar story, and we might only see a small change to the circular camera island, and the position of some of the sensors. The camera might be moved from the inside of the circular camera island outside, making room for a potentially improved periscope telephoto camera. The device will retain the same position for the power button, USB-C port, microphone, volume rocker, SIM card slot, and alert slider.

Display

Since the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a near-identical design to the OnePlus 11, we’re expecting the similar dimensions and display sizes. The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate, up to 120Hz. We’re expecting a 1440 x 3216 resolution panel, the same display that can be found on the OnePlus 11.

Of course, we could see improvements in color accuracy, smoothness, and the brightness. Previous renders put the front-facing camera on the top center, instead of the top-left corner. The panel will feature slimmer bezels, and support for high-frequency PWM dimming.

Camera

OnePlus was never a class-leading camera smartphone brand, and it was never a key selling point for its devices until recently. Ever since the company teamed up with Hasselblad, OnePlus has been focusing on improving the camera to better compete with the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google. While OnePlus has introduced massive improvements, it’s still behind the biggest and most popular brands, but it’s slowly catching up.

The OnePlus 12 will come with three camera sensors on the back, all housed in a circular camera island, within another camera island. The new flagship is expected to come with a 50MP 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a new periscope telephoto sensor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s IPS should offer major improvements, and we’re expecting the quality of the photos to improve quite a bit. OnePlus has also been more closely working with Hasselblad, and we could expect the two companies to take their partnership to the next level.

Battery

When it comes to the battery and charging, the OnePlus 12 is expected to support 150W fast wired charging, and 50W wireless. The OnePlus 11 supported 100W wired internationally, and 80W wired in countries like the USA, and we could see a similar limitation this time around. In terms of charging, the previous generation was able to go from 1-50% in 10 minutes, while a full charge took only 25 minutes.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll see similar performance with the OnePlus 12, but chances are, we’ll likely see the charging either remain the same, or be even more impressive on the new flagship. We don’t have the exact number for the battery cell, but we’re expecting a 5,000 mAh inside the new OnePlus 12, the same cell that was in the previous generation.