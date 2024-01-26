OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Which one should you buy?

Following its introduction in China in December 2023, the OnePlus 12 has finally made its way to the global market. With its aggressive price and price-to-performance ratio, which has defined the OnePlus brand, this smartphone is here to impress. But it is not the only new device in town, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are also out to impress with subtle hardware improvements and a chest of AI features.

So, how do these flagship devices compare to each other? Let's find out in this OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 comparison.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Price & Availability

The OnePlus made its global debut on January 23, 2024, with pre-orders opening on the same day. It's available in two configurations, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, which cost $799.99 and $899.99, respectively. Retail availability across OnePlus.com, Amazon, and BestBuy will start on February 7.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus on January 17, 2024, with pre-orders going live on the same day; retail availability for these starts from January 31. As for variants, the Galaxy S24 offers a single option, 8GB/256GB, for $799.99, while the larger Galaxy S24 Plus comes in two options, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB, for $999.99, and $1,119.99, respectively.

If you read this article during the pre-order window, OnePlus offers a guaranteed $100 trade-in credit, irrespective of device condition. The best pre-order benefits for those buying Samsung devices include a free storage upgrade (on Galaxy S24 Plus) and $75 in Samsung credit (when purchased through Samsung.com). You can get 20% off on Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss plan for those interested in protection plans.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Technical Specs

OnePlus 12 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3168, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1600 nits general RAM 12/16/24GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Battery 5,400 mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 Operating System OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 Front camera 32MP, f/2.4, 21mm Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 in (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) Colors Silky Black, Flowy Emerald Weight 7.76 oz (220 g) Main Camera 50MP, f/1.6, 23mm Wide-Angle Camera 48MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114-degree FoV Telephoto 64MP f/2.6, 70mm, periscope telephoto, 3x optical zoom

Samsung Galaxy S24 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400 Display 6.2-inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System OneUI 6.1 (Android 14) Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Colors Sandstone Orange, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Amber Yellow Weight 168 g Main Camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS (wide) Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV (ultra-wide) Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

Samsung Galaxy S24+ SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Exynos 2400 (some regions) Display 6.7-inch, QHD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz variable refresh rate RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,900 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 6.1 (based on Android 14) Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.24 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Colors Onyx Black, Cobalt Purple, Marble Gray, Amber Yellow, Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange Weight 197 grams Main Camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS (wide) Wide-Angle Camera 12MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV (ultra-wide) Telephoto 10MP, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Design

When it comes to design, neither device lineup is introducing major changes. Barring the vastly different finishes on the glass back, the repositioned Alert Slider, and the larger camera bump, the OnePlus 12 looks nearly identical to the OnePlus 11.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus don't feature much change, though the mid-frame now features a flat edge rather than the slightly curved ones we saw last year. The camera array design, flat display, and single-color matte finish on the back glass are here for another year. So you can see and feel the familiarity.

Now, when it comes to picking between them based on design, the Galaxy S24 is the perfect option for those who like compact phones, while the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 Plus are more suited to those who enjoy using devices with larger screens.

Lastly, if device colors play a part in your decision, you can choose from seven colors of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus; with the OnePlus 12, it seems you'll only have two options — Black and Green — unless OnePlus introduces some new versions in the future.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Display

Moving on to the display, the OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3168) AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits (1,600 nits in typical use) and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It's also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, you will find 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, but the smaller device here does see a lower resolution panel being fitted onto it — FHD+ (2340 x 1080) on S24 and QHD+ (3120 x 1440) on S24 Plus. These panels also feature considerably high brightness levels, with a peak of 2,600 nits and a variable refresh rate, going up to 120Hz. Lastly, these displays are also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 — Gorilla Glass Armor remains exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. When choosing between the three phones, neither will leave you disappointed.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Processor, RAM, and Storage

On the inside of each of these phones, you get a version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, though there are some differences in performance and other hardware that you should note.

On the OnePlus 12, you will find the traditional Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with either 12GB or 16GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, respectively. In 2024, these numbers are more than enough to run the most taxing of mobile games and applications.

On the two Samsung devices, you will find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset; this version features a slightly overclocked prime core and efficiency cores where clock speeds have been turned down by a bit. When it comes to RAM and storage, you'll find a pairing of 8GB RAM and 256GB on the Galaxy S24 and 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage on the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Based on your geographical region, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus may also feature the Exynos 2400 chipset.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Battery Life & Charging

While each device can hold its own in the categories discussed above, when it comes to battery life and charging performance, the OnePlus 12 has a clear advantage over the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus.

The OnePlus 12 comes with a 5,400 mAh battery that will provide a day's worth of use without much hassle, especially if the battery performance of the OnePlus 11 is anything to go by. Regarding powering up the battery, there's support for 80W wired charging (100W in certain markets), 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Compared to this, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus fall behind. The smaller phone has a 4,000 mAh cell, while the latter has a 4,900 mAh cell. As for charging speeds, the Galaxy S24 maintains its 25W wired charging support, and the Galaxy S24 Plus has its 45W wired charging support. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging specs remain identical between the two, 15W and 5W, respectively.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Camera

The last topic in this comparison is the camera hardware. Each of these smartphones features a triple camera system, but the OnePlus features hardware that does seem more capable.

The main camera on the OnePlus 12 is a 50MP wide shooter with an f/1.6 aperture. This is supported by a new 64MP telephoto with an f/2.6 aperture and 3x optical zoom. Last on the system is an ultrawide camera with 48MP and f/2.2 aperture. For the front camera, OnePlus uses a 32MP shooter.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus feature identical camera hardware. The primary shooter is a 50MP (f/1.8) wide camera, supported by a 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom. And for the front camera, the Samsung phones have a 12MP shooter.

OnePlus 12 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24: Which one should you buy?

Now that we're at the end of this comparison, let's weigh the specs on offer and see which of these devices you should consider.

If you're looking for a complete flagship, the OnePlus 12 is likely to be the ideal pick. It doesn't compromise when it comes to performance and battery life, plus it also has a decent camera system.

But if you want a device with the promise of more longevity and immediate access to AI-based features that can make photography more fun and life a little bit more convenient, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are the ones to pick.