OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8: Quick Comparison OnePlus 12 features a larger 6.82-inch display, while Pixel 8 comes with a smaller 6.2-inch screen. Both phones support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Google Tensor G3 chip in Pixel 8 lags behind OnePlus 12's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in terms of speed and efficiency.

OnePlus 12 houses a larger 5,400 mAh battery with faster charging capabilities, whereas the Pixel 8 features a smaller 4,575 mAh cell.

The Pixel 8 offers better water protection compared to OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 may feel bulky and heavier in hand compared to the lightweight and compact Pixel 8.

OnePLus 12 offers a telephoto zoom camera, while the Pixel 8 offers superior overall camera performance.

Google promises seven years of software support for the Pixel 8, two years longer than OnePlus 12 software update policy. read more

The past few months have been great when it comes to smartphones. It started with the iPhone 15 series in September, followed by Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October. January brought us the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the OnePlus 12. Among these, the Google Pixel 8 and OnePlus 12 stand out, offering an impressive set of hardware and specifications for the price. In this article, we will compare the OnePlus 12 vs. Pixel 8 and help you decide which one to buy.

OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8: Specs Comparison



OnePlus 12 Google Pixel 8 Material Aluminium frame, Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) Gorilla Glass Victus front and back, aluminum frame Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 in (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm Colors Silky Black, Flowy Emerald Rose, Obsidian, Hazel Weight 7.76 oz (220 g) 187 grams IP Rating IP65 IP68 Display 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3168, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1600 nits general 6.2-inch Super Actua Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits (peak) SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Google Tensor G3 RAM 12/16/24GB 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 128GB or 256GB Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C (Gen 3.2) Operating System OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 Android 14 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Wi-Fi 7, 6E, or 6 (based on region), Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, LTE Front camera 32MP, f/2.4, 21mm 10.5MP Dual PD, f/2.2, Fixed Focus, 95-degree FoV Main Camera 50MP, f/1.6, 23mm 50MP Wide Octa PD Camera, f/1.68, 82-degree FoV, 2x Optical-quality Zoom Wide-Angle Camera 48MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114-degree FoV 12MP Ultrawide, f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, Autofocus Battery 5,400 mAh 4,575 mAh Charge speed 100W wired (1-100% in 26-min), 50W wireless (1-100% in 55min), 10W reverse wireless 27W wired, 18W wireless

Price & availability

The OnePlus 12 is available for purchase in the United States for $799 from Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus' own online store. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 was launched in October 2023 for $699 in the US, but it is frequently discounted and can be found for as low as $549. The Pixel 8 is available for purchase from both Amazon and Best Buy.

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB Pixel 8 $699 $799 — OnePlus 12 — $799 $899

Design and build

Image Credit: Aryan Surendranath / Pocketnow

Starting with the design, both OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 8 look similar to their respective predecessors. On the OnePlus 12, you find a big circular camera module in the upper left corner, with the back glass offering a different finish compared to its previous generation. The Pixel 8 also looks similar to the Pixel 7, but with more rounded corners for a better in-hand feel and comfort. The camera visor is also here, running along the back of the phone.

When it comes to how they feel in your hand, there's a noticeable difference. The Pixel 8 feels compact and lightweight, while the OnePlus 12 has a slightly chunkier feel, partly because of its larger battery and display, but we'll get into that later. In terms of colors, the OnePlus 12 offers Flowy Emerald and Silky Black options, while the Pixel 8 comes in three colors: Phantom Black, and Lavender.

When it comes to build materials and durability, both devices have Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, with the OnePlus 12 featuring the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front. Both also have aluminum metal rails. Durability ratings is another notable difference, with the OnePlus 12 only offering IP65 dust and water resistance, while the Pixel 8 boasts a higher IP68 rating (the higher, the better).

Display

Image Credit: Aryan Surendranath / Pocketnow

When we compare the displays of the OnePlus 12 and the Pixel 8, there are some key differences to keep in mind. The OnePlus 12 boasts a larger 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, whereas the Pixel 8 features a slightly smaller 6.2-inch OLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. One big difference to note here is that the front display of the Pixel 8 is flat, while the OnePlus 12 offers a curved display.

Both phones support HDR10+ playback, but the OnePlus 12 delivers a higher peak brightness at 4500 nits (though it's 1600 nits in high brightness mode), whereas the Google Pixel 8 reaches a peak brightness of 2000 nits. While the display experience of both the smartphones is satisfactory, your choice ultimately comes down to whether you prefer a smaller screen, in which you'd want the Pixel 8, or if you're looking for a larger display for better media experience, in which case the OnePlus 12 is the way to go.

Performance

When it comes to raw processing power, OnePlus 12 takes the lead. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which offers the best-in-class performance and power efficiency right now. That said, the Pixel 8, with its Tensor G3 chipset, also delivers smooth experience without any noticeable lags or hiccups. But if you're looking for the best performance and smooth gameplay, the OnePlus 12 is the superior choice.

On the OnePlus 12, you can choose from configurations with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. In contrast, the Pixel 8 starts with a base storage of 128GB and goes up to 256GB. The Pixel 8 offers a lower base storage and only up to 8GB RAM, which could be a concern for some users.

In terms of software, both phones run Android 14 out of the box. However, Google takes the lead due to its longer software support of seven years and the helpful AI features integrated into the Pixel 8. These features, like Magic Editor for photos, offline voice typing, a wallpaper generator, and more, prove handy in day-to-day use.

Camera

Image Credit: Aryan Surendranath / Pocketnow

Turning our attention to the cameras, the OnePlus 12 packs a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Similar to OnePlus 11, the company has partnered with Hasselblad to offer color calibration and other software-based enhancements on the OnePlus 12.

The Google Pixel 8 offers a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor. While the OnePlus 12 appears to have superior camera hardware on paper, the Google Pixel 8 offers a solid camera, seemingly one of the best on the market, capable of taking great photos in any lighting condition.

On the other hand, while we're still testing the camera of the OnePlus 12, OnePlus claims to have made significant improvements, including the addition of a 3x zoom lens similar to the OnePlus Open. This makes the OnePlus 12 an attractive option for those seeking a versatile camera setup with enhanced zooming capabilities, something that the Pixel 8 lacks.

Battery and charging

OnePlus smartphones are known for offering long battery life and fast charging, and this holds true for the OnePlus 12 as well. The OnePlus 12 offers a significantly bigger 5400 mAh battery compared to the Pixel 8, which offers a 4575 mAh cell. Even in terms of charging, the OnePlus 12 outperforms the Pixel 8 with its 80W fast charging, which can take your battery from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes. In contrast, the Pixel 8 offers 27W charging, taking it from 0% to 50% in the same time frame.

Both phones support wireless charging. However, if you use OnePlus' AirVOOC charger with the OnePlus 12, you can enjoy up to 50W wireless charging speed, significantly faster than the 23W charging offered by the Google Pixel Stand. While you'd be happy with the battery life of both the phones, if you want the best battery backup and faster charging, the OnePlus 12 is undoubtedly the best pick.

OnePlus 12 or Google Pixel 8: Which smartphone should you buy?

Choosing between the OnePlus 12 and the Google Pixel 8 can be challenging since both devices come with excellent features for the price tag. However, if you're aiming for the best value-for-money smartphone, the OnePlus 12 is the superior choice. It provides a larger and brighter display, an arguably better chipset with excellent performance, a versatile camera setup, and a larger battery with faster charging.

On the other hand, if you prefer a compact smartphone that's easy to carry, boasts an exceptional display, excels in camera performance under any conditions, and can last a full day on a single charge, then the Pixel 8 is your best bet. Moreover, you'll benefit from number of AI features that are integrated into the Google phone as well as the robust long-term software support.