OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Which should you buy?

The OnePlus 12 is the most recent device from OnePlus, offering the latest and the greatest performance from the company. It’s the highest-end OnePlus smartphone to date, packing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, offering a powerful camera setup, fast wired and wireless charging, a gorgeous display with impressive HDR capability, and a large battery.

But how does the new OnePlus 12 compare to Apple’s latest iPhone 15? That’s what we’re about to discover in this side-by-side comparison, telling you all about the differences in the design, camera, display, and battery departments.



OnePlus 12 iPhone 15 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3168, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1600 nits general 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED, 1179 x 2556, 60Hz RAM 12/16/24GB 6GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB 128/256/512GB Battery 5,400 mAh 3349 mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 iOS 17 Front camera 32MP, f/2.4, 21mm 12MP, f/1.9 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 6.43 x 2.98 x 0.36 in (163.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm) 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 in (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm) Colors Silky Black, Flowy Emerald Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink Weight 7.76 oz (220 g) 6.03 oz (171 g) Charge speed 100W wired (1-100% in 26-min), 50W wireless (1-100% in 55min), 10W reverse wireless 20W wired, 15W MagSafe, 7.5W (Qi wireless) IP Rating IP65 IP68 Material Aluminium frame, Glass front and back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) Glass front (Ceramic Shield), glass back, aluminum frame Main Camera 50MP, f/1.6, 23mm 48MP, f/1.6, 26mm, sensor-shift OIS Wide-Angle Camera 48MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 114-degree FoV 12MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120-degree FoV Telephoto 64MP f/2.6, 70mm, periscope telephoto, 3x optical zoom No

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Price & Availability

The OnePlus 12 was announced globally on 23 January 2024. The device comes in two colors and memory configurations, offering Silky Black with 12/256GB for $799.99, and the Flowy Emerald model with 16/512GB for $899.99. The phones are available to pre-order now, and users can save $100 and get a memory upgrade, and up to $700 in instant trade-in credit with eligible devices.

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 in the US, and that will get you any color with 128GB of base storage. Apple continues to sell 256GB and 512GB models for $899 and $1,099, respectively. The iPhone 15 is available in five colors, Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black.

Looking at the prices for the two flagship phones, you can tell they’re priced very similarly. The iPhone is more colorful, but the device only gets you a dual camera setup and slower charging speeds, compared to the OnePlus. While the quality of these will be excellent on both devices, the OnePlus 12 offers a more versatile experience for the same amount. As always, the final decision will come down to your preferences, and whether you’re in the Apple ecosystem, or not. Both are excellent devices with plenty of performance, long battery life, and great camera features.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Design & Display

The OnePlus 12 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, and it measures 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2 mm. It’s thicker, taller, and wider than the OnePlus 11, and it’s much larger than the iPhone 15. For reference, the iPhone 15 measures just 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, meaning it’s much smaller, narrower and slimmer. The iPhone also weighs 171 g, which is significantly less than the OnePlus’ 220 g.

And while the iPhone 15 is smaller by all metrics, it does mean it comes with a smaller display. The device packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. In contrast, the OnePlus 12 packs a massive 6.82-inch LTPO, AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of brightness, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. Both devices offer beautiful panels, but OnePlus will be more enjoyable for movies and playing games, not to mention it’ll also be more responsive thanks to the high refresh rate.

The OnePlus is better for those looking for larger devices with plenty of power, while the iPhone is for those already in the ecosystem, looking for a phone that can easily be used with one hand. That said, both devices will provide an equality great performance thanks to their flagship chips, and the main difference is going to be the size, the refresh rate, and the brightness when watching supported movies and TV shows.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Camera

The OnePlus 12 packs a triple camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The company also partnered up with Hasselblad to offer color calibration and many other software enhancements, as well as the unique looks of the Hasselblad camera profiles.

The iPhone 15 packs a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary, and a 12MP ultrawide. The iPhone 15 is one of the best camera smartphones today, offering beautiful and quality photos and videos in all lighting conditions.

While both devices can capture beautiful photos at day or night, we’ll have to put the OnePlus 12 to the test. Assuming OnePlus has managed to improve and further enhance the camera performance from the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 12 could be an easy recommendation for those looking for a versatile setup with additional zooming capability, which the iPhone 15 lacks.

Regarding the front-facing camera, the OnePlus houses a 32MP sensor in a circular punch-hole cutout, while the iPhone features a 12MP camera in the Dynamic Island.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Battery

Apple’s iPhones aren’t known for their fast charging technologies, but the devices usually hold up well and can provide a great overall experience. The latest iPhone 15 performs well under-load, and it usually provides a full day’s worth of power. The device comes with a 3,349 mAh battery, supporting 20W wired, 15W wireless via MagSafe and Qi2, and 4.5W reverse wired charging.

In contrast, the OnePlus easily beats the iPhone when it comes to charging and battery capacity. The OnePlus 12 is equipped with a large 5,400 mAh battery that support 100W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus 12 can go from 1-100% in just 26 minutes, while the iPhone 15 goes from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15: Which should you buy?

Should you buy the OnePlus 12 or the iPhone 15, some of you might ask. The answer is fairly straightforward, but it could be challenging for some. If you’re using an older Android or OnePlus device, the new OnePlus 12 is indeed tempting. It has many new features, greater performance and higher efficiency than older devices that makes it a no brainer. The company also hasn’t gone above the $1,000 mark, and it’s more affordable than other high-end devices from other manufacturers.

However, for those who are deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem, it could be difficult to make the jump, especially if you heavily rely on the continuous features that exists between Apple devices. If you’re not ready to make the jump, or you simply prefer the iPhone and you don’t mind the trade-offs between the two devices, the iPhone 15 will offer an excellent experience.For those looking for a larger screen, a more versatile camera and true fast charging, the OnePlus 12 will likely be a better smartphone.