Key Takeaways The OnePlus 12, set to launch in January 2024, features a refined design with four evenly spaced sensors and a Hasselblad logo replaced by an "H" label.

The device is expected to have a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout in the center for the 32MP front-facing camera.

Rumored specs include the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16/24GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OnePlus 11 was unveiled back in February 2023, and we’ve gone hands-on with the device. It was an impressive flagship, and one of the best OnePlus phones we’ve ever used. However, OnePlus often updates its devices every six months, and new leaked renders surfaced showcasing the overall design and a similar camera island to the OnePlus 11.

Earlier in July, CAD-based renders showcased what looked like the OnePlus 12. Back then, OnLeaks showcased their renders that showed a centered punch-hole design display and a large rear camera island with three sensors. To update the renders, OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) published a set of new renders showcasing a slightly updated design that now features four sensors. These images are reportedly based on the pre-production units, which differ from those leaked earlier.

The new design still features a similar camera design to the OnePlus 11. There are four evenly spaced sensors, and the Hasselblad logo is replaced with the initial “H” label. The LED flash is located on the top left corner, outside the circular camera island, and the entire design looks more refined, compared to the earlier renders.

As for the sensors, the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 64MP periscope telephoto sensor. If history is any indication, the telephoto should have at least 2x optical zoom capability, and we have yet to hear what the fourth sensor could be.

Besides the camera change, there’s not much else, aesthetically speaking. The device will have a power button and alert slider on the right side, and the volume rocker on the left. The OnePlus 12 is expected to have similar dimensions to the OnePlus 11, and as such, we hope to see a 6.7-inch LTPO QHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will have a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera that’ll be placed in the center, instead of the corner. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor.

When it comes to the specs, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to come equipped with the yet unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that’s set to launch sometime in Q4 2023. Given the flagship specifications, we’re expecting 16/24GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phone will run OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14.

Close

When it comes to the battery, the OnePlus 12 will reportedly pack a 5,000 mAh cell and support up to 120W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless charging. However, given that the OnePlus 11 could only support 80W fast wired charging in the US, we’re expecting a similar limitation this year.

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch in China in December. The phone is expected to debut globally in January 2024. We haven’t heard anything about the available colors or the pricing so far, so that remains a mystery for now. It’s worth noting that the OnePlus 11 launched for $699 in the US, and we’re expecting a similar price tag.