It's been (almost) a year since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro. And, as it is with every other smartphone out there, rumors and leaks about its successor, the OnePlus 11, have started to heat up. You'll notice we called the OnePlus 10 Pro's successor the OnePlus 11, not the OnePlus 11 Pro. Well, it seems that OnePlus is planning to drop the "Pro" moniker with the upcoming flagship and will simply call it the OnePlus 11.

Nonetheless, ahead of its official unveiling, a lot of information about the OnePlus 11, including its specs, price, features, and availability, has leaked. Thanks to the numerous leaks, we now have a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus flagship. Here are our thoughts, official information, leaks, and everything we know about the OnePlus 11.

Note: This article will be regularly updated as more information about the OnePlus 11 becomes available.

Price & Availability

OnePlus will reportedly follow the same launch timeline as the OnePlus 10 Pro for OnePlus 11. This means the phone will first debut in China later this month (or in January 2023), with the global launch sometime in Q1 2023. We aren't sure why OnePlus changed things with the OnePlus 10 Pro, but that's the way it is. Before the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company launched its smartphones in all markets simultaneously and did not follow a staggered launch plan.

As for the price, we expect the OnePlus 11 to cost around the same $900 price as the 10 Pro. Even though the company is said to be dropping the "Pro" moniker, it'll still be a high-end device with pro-grade specs. And, at this price, the OnePlus 11 would undercut comparable top-of-the-line smartphones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro and give them tough competition.

Technical Specifications (Rumored)

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it offers a lot of upgrades over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 used in the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 4nm node process-based chipset offers up to 3.2GHz CPU speeds, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, UFS 4.0 storage, AI improvements, and a lot more. Coupled with OnePlus' optimization, the OnePlus 11 could be the fastest Android smartphone on the planet.

Category OnePlus 11 Build Gorilla Glass front and back

Metal frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.7-inch, LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Display Features 1440 x 3216-pixel resolution

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

1300 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage Memory: Up to 16GB of RAM

Up to 16GB of RAM Storage: 128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB No SD Card Slot Rear Cameras Primary: 50 MP wide, OIS, HDR, Dual Pixel PDAF

Ultra-wide: 48 MP, AF, HDR

Telephoto: 32 MP, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

Hasselblad optimizations Front Camera 16 MP, HDR Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack IP IP68 Battery 5,000 mAh Wired Charging 100W Wireless Charging 50W Operating System OxygenOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) Colors Black Starting Price (rumored) N/A

Design

CAD renders shared by the reliable leakers over at SmartPrix show that the OnePlus 11 will feature a similar design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The overall look will be quite similar with curved edges, a slim profile, the OnePlus logo at the back, and Hasselblad branding inside the camera module. And while we're on the topic of the camera module, it looks somewhat like the OnePlus 7T thanks to its circular shape, but it still retains some of the elements of its predecessor Pro smartphone.

Another great feature that was missing on the OnePlus 10T, but is reportedly making a comeback on the OnePlus 11, according to the renders, is the Alert Slider. OnePlus' statements at the time suggested that this wouldn't be a permanent decision going forward, and it seems that it just might be true as the OnePlus 11 is rumored to feature the fan-favorite feature.

Last but not least, Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the OnePlus 11 Pro will have a metal frame and ceramic body. However, according to leaker Max Jambor, this is not going to happen. And the only color option we see for now is black, but it is possible that more will follow.

Display

Shifting our focus to the front, the OnePlus 11 is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch second-generation LTPO2 AMOLED display. It will reportedly feature a resolution of 3126 x 1440 pixels, support up to 120Hz, and feature up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Like it or not, the display will curve to the sides like the last year's 10 Pro. Display protection will be provided by the industry-famous Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. A front-facing 16MP selfie camera can also be seen sitting in the top-left corner in the renders.

Camera

We're really impressed with the cameras on the OnePlus 10 Pro, and we hope the OnePlus 11 will be just as good. Well, at least the camera hardware points in the same direction as the OnePlus 11 is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Hasselblad, as we have seen in the design section, will be part of the OnePlus 11, helping with color science and other image-processing aspects.

Battery

Device Shown: OnePlus 6

OnePlus smartphones are known for their battery performance, and it seems that the OnePlus 11 will be no exception. According to the leaks, the OnePlus 11 will feature the same 5,000 mAh battery cell as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The upgrade will come in the charging speed as the OnePlus 11 is said to support up to 100W wired charging.

While it's not as fast as 150W charging on the OnePlus 10T, it is a notable improvement over the 80W charging speed OnePlus offered on the 10 Pro. We expect the OnePlus 11 to go from 0-100% in under half an hour. Furthermore, we expect to see support for up to 50W wireless charging and support for reverse wireless charging as well.

What are your expectations from the OnePlus 11? What improvements do you want to see over the OnePlus 10 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!

