We start today’s deals with a couple of amazing Android devices. First, we head over to OnePlus.com, where the company’s latest device has started seeing some interesting savings. As yes, you can now pick up a new OnePlus 11 with 256GB of internal storage space for just $650. This model usually sells for $800 in this configuration, but right now, you get to save $50 thanks to a $50 discount and an extra $100 price cut at checkout when you add promo code SCHOOL100.

OnePlus 11 $650 $700 Save $50 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. $650 at Amazon $650 at OnePlus US

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

This version of the OnePlus 11 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Normally, you would be able to take the 8GB RAM and 128GB configuration home for $650, but it seems that back-to-school deals are helping all of us save on one of OnePlus’ best devices yet. You can also get his device from Amazon.com, but you can only score better savings if you choose to trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon.com will give you up to $401 trade-in savings with Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

And since we’re talking about Amazon’s best deals, we must also include the latest $100 discount applied to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is now available for $900 thanks to an on-page coupon. This will get you a new, fully unlocked foldable device with 256GB storage space and a compact clamshell design. You can also use these savings to pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for just $199, thanks to a 29 percent discount, which translates to $80 in instant savings. This will get you a GPS-only model with a 40mm body.