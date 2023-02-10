In this comparison, we will be pitting the OnePlus 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 against each other to determine which device is the better choice.

Samsung and OnePlus are widely regarded as two of the top manufacturers of Android smartphones. Recently, both brands launched their latest flagship smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the OnePlus 11, which have received widespread attention and acclaim. In this article, we'll conduct a thorough comparison of the OnePlus 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S23, examining their design, specifications, and features in order to determine which smartphone is deserving of a spot in your pocket.

Price

In a world where most flagship smartphones cost north of $1,000, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the OnePlus 11 offer exceptional value for their price points. The OnePlus 11 starts at an attractive $699 for the 128GB model, and reaches $799 for the 256GB variant, making it more budget-friendly compared to other Android flagships in its class. In fact, right now, you can grab attractive offers on the OnePlus 11 and get up to $500 in savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, starts at a slightly higher price of $799 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant priced at $859. To make it easier to compare prices, we have created a comprehensive table that outlines the cost of all available models.

Variant OnePlus 11 Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB $699 $799 256GB $799 $859

Technical specifications

Feature OnePlus 11 Samsung Galaxy S23 Build Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Metal frame Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back

Armor aluminum frame Display 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED

1440 x 3126-pixel QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1300 nits (peak outdoor brightness) 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

1080 x 2340-pixel resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1750 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy (All regions) RAM & Storage Memory: 8GB / 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

8GB / 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0)

128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) No SD Card Slot Memory: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0)

128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) No SD Card Slot Camera Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm Ultra-wide : 48 MP, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 48 MP, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto : 32 MP, f/2.0

: 32 MP, f/2.0 Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.45 Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, HDR, AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 12 MP, 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 10 MP, OIS, 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 Battery 5,000 mAh 3,900 mAh Charging North America: 80W fast wired charging

Other regions: 100W fast wired charging

No wireless charging 25W wired, Super Fast Charging

15W wireless, Fast Wireless Charging

4.5W reverse, Wireless PowerShare Unlock Methods Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Face Unlock, Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Titan Black, Eternal Green Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender

Samsung.com exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red IP Rating IP64 IP68 Starting Price $699 $799

Design

When comparing the design of the OnePlus 11 and the Samsung Galaxy S23, it's evident that the OnePlus smartphone draws inspiration from Samsung's previous generation flagship, the Galaxy S22. The OnePlus 11 carries the legacy of the OnePlus 10 Pro, featuring a camera module seamlessly integrated into the side frame of the device, albeit with a revised shape. Other than that, the overall design remains unchanged, with a glass and metal construction, a curved AMOLED display, and minimal bezels.

In terms of build materials, the OnePlus 11 employs Gorilla Glass Victus for its front panel and Gorilla Glass 5 for its back. The device is available in two color options: Titan Black and Eternal Green. The Black color variant showcases the classic matte frosted glass finish that OnePlus is known for, while the Green version features a smooth and silky exterior.

Samsung, on the other hand, has dropped the Contour Cut design on the Galaxy S23. The smartphone features a plain and simple look, with its camera lenses protruding from the rear panel as opposed to being housed on an isolated module. Other than that, the device maintains the signature appearance of Samsung's Galaxy S-series smartphones, featuring a glass and metal build, and slim front bezels. The back of the smartphone also houses three vertically aligned cameras, mirroring the design of its predecessor.

While the OnePlus 11 is available only in two color options, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is available in a total of eight colors, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your style. These colors include Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, and Samsung online store exclusive Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red colors.

When it comes to durability, the Samsung Galaxy S23 one-ups the OnePlus 11. The Galaxy S23 boasts an IP68 rating, offering protection against both dust and water. On the flip side, the OnePlus 11 features only an IP64 rating, providing defense against dust but limited resistance against water exposure, making it less suitable for water exposure. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both its front and back panels, ensuring enhanced durability compared to the OnePlus 11.

Display

Shifting our focus to the displays of the two smartphones, the OnePlus 11 features a big 6.7-inch curved Super Fluid AMOLED panel up front. This display supports 2K resolution, support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, peak brightness of 1,300 nits, and Dolby Vision HDR support. Moreover, OnePlus has used LTPO 3.0 technology for the display of the OnePlus 11. This technology, the company claims, can automatically adjust its refresh rate based on the content being displayed reducing power consumption and preserving battery life much better than LTPO 2.0.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 features a flat 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, boasting Full HD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080) and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is capable of displaying up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness, making it ideal for use in bright light conditions. Samsung has also equipped the display with its Vision Booster technology, which adjusts the display to suit the surrounding light and enhances color contrast for an improved visual experience.

Performance

Both OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Yes, Samsung has dropped the use of Exynos chips and has transitioned to using Qualcomm's flagship SoCs for all the regions this year. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, as the industry's fastest chipset right now, offers excellent performance and power efficiency.

When it comes to cooling, both smartphones have their own solutions to prevent overheating. The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a vapor chamber for heat dissipation, while the OnePlus 11 features Cryo-velocity VC — made with graphene — to keep the engine running cool. Additionally, both smartphones boast the latest connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring that they stay up to date with the latest technological advancements.

In terms of storage and memory, both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the OnePlus 11 offer up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is, however, worth noting that the 128GB variant of both the devices are equipped with UFS 3.1 storage, but the 256GB model of both smartphones features faster UFS 4.0 storage. In terms of RAM, the OnePlus 11 offers a robust 16GB in its 256GB storage variant, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 is limited to 8GB. Both devices run on Android 13 out of the box and are set to receive up to 4 years of major OS updates

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is equipped with a powerful camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with a bright f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. The ultra-wide lens boasts a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, while the telephoto lens boasts a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. Samsung says it has improved its night photography capabilities and integrated an advanced AI system to deliver clear, bright, and vivid images and videos. The front-facing camera in the Samsung Galaxy S23 has undergone an upgrade, featuring a 12MP sensor, which replaces the 10MP one found in the Galaxy S22.

The OnePlus 11 also boasts a powerful triple-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto lens. For selfies, the OnePlus 11 features a 16MP IMX471 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). OnePlus says it has significantly upgraded the camera system, promising brighter, clearer images and videos even in low light. The telephoto lens has also been optimized for natural bokeh, improved depth tracking, and light flares.

In addition, the device features a 13-channel multi-spectral hardware sensor that accurately reproduces colors, eliminating any bias from ambient light. With continued collaboration with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 11 also boasts improved Natural Color Calibration. Keep an eye out for our in-depth review of the smartphone, where we'll delve further into the camera performance and capabilities of the OnePlus 11.

Battery & charging

Coming to the battery department, the OnePlus 11 features a bigger 5,000 mAh battery cell than the Samsung Galaxy S23's small 3,900 mAh battery. Although it is too early to make a definitive assessment, the larger battery size of the OnePlus 11 suggest it may offer better battery life than the Galaxy S23.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 11 leads in terms of wired charging, offering 80W SuperVOOC in North America and 100W SuperVOOC charging in other regions, capable of charging the device from 0 to 100% in less than 30 minutes. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S23 only supports 25W wired charging.

It's important to note that the Galaxy S23 supports wireless charging up to 15W, which is not available on the OnePlus 11. If wireless charging is an essential feature for you, it could be a determining factor in choosing between these two devices.