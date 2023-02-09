We put the two premium flagships, the Google Pixel 7 and OnePlus 11, against each other and find out which one you should buy.

OnePlus recently introduced its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11. The device offers an impressive array of features and specs, including the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a triple camera setup, a large 5,000 mAh battery, and more, all starting at a competitive price of $699. It's no secret that the OnePlus 11 is going to give the Google Pixel 7 a run for its money. In this article, we'll draw a comparison between the OnePlus 11 and the Google Pixel 7 by taking a closer look at their design, specifications, features, and see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.

Price

If you're looking for a top-tier smartphone without breaking the bank, the OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 7 are both excellent options. The OnePlus 11 starts at a reasonable $699 for the 128GB model and goes up to $799 for the 256GB variant, making it more affordable than many other Android flagships on the market. However, right now, you can grab attractive offers on the OnePlus 11 and save up to $500 with a trade-in. Check out this section for the OnePlus 11's launch offers.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 offers even greater value for money, starting at a low $599 for the 128GB model and rising to $699 for the 256GB variant. To make it even easier to compare prices, we've compiled a comprehensive table that showcases the prices of all available models.

Variant OnePlus 11 Pixel 7 128GB $699 $599 256GB $799 $699

OnePlus 11 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.

Technical specifications

Feature OnePlus 11 Google Pixel 7 Build Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Metal frame Gorilla Glass Victus front and back

Recycled Polished Aluminum Frame Display 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED

1440 x 3126-pixel QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

1300 nits (peak outdoor brightness) 6.3-inch OLED

1080 x 2400-pixel resolution

90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

1,400 nits (peak outdoor brightness) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Google Tensor G2 RAM & Storage Memory: 8GB / 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)

8GB / 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) Storage: 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0)

128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) No SD Card Slot Memory: 8GB (LPDDR5)

8GB (LPDDR5) Storage: 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1)

128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) No SD Card Slot Camera Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm Ultra-wide : 48 MP, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 48 MP, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto : 32 MP, f/2.0

: 32 MP, f/2.0 Front Camera: 16 MP, f/2.45 Primary : 50MP, f/1.85, LDAF, OIS, HDR

: 50MP, f/1.85, LDAF, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 112MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FOV

: 112MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FOV Front Camera: 10.8MP, f/2.2 aperture Battery 5,000 mAh 4,355 mAh Charging North America: 80W fast wired charging

Other regions: 100W fast wired charging

No wireless charging 30W fast wired charging using Google's 30W adapter

21W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Unlock Methods Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Face Unlock, Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Colors Titan Black, Eternal Green Obsidian (Black), Snow (White), Lemongrass IP Rating IP54 IP68 Starting Price $699 $599

Design

Starting off the OnePlus 11 vs Pixel 7 comparison with design, you'll notice that both the smartphones feature a similar shell as their respective predecessor. The OnePlus 11, following in the footsteps of the OnePlus 10 Pro, boasts a camera module that seamlessly blends into the side frame of the device. Although the camera module now sports a circular shape, it still extends to the sides of the phone. The overall design remains unchanged, with a glass and metal construction, a curved AMOLED display and minimal bezels.

As for the build materials, OnePlus has opted for the Gorilla Glass Victus material for the front of the OnePlus 11, while the back is covered in Gorilla Glass 5. The device comes in two color options: Titan Black and Eternal Green. The Titan Black variant features the classic OnePlus matte frosted glass finish, while the Eternal Green offers a smooth, silk-like exterior.

The Pixel 7 also retains a similar design to its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro, with a distinctive camera visor running horizontally across the device's glass back. This time around, though, the camera housing is constructed from metal. Google has opted for a single-tone glass back, with contrasting anodized aluminum used for the frame and around the camera lenses. This new design gives the device a seamless look, with the camera bumper color matching the frame of the phone. The Pixel 7 is available in three color options: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass, so you can choose the one that best fits your style.

When it comes to durability, there is a noticeable difference between the OnePlus 11 and the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 is rated IP68, providing protection against dust and water, making it a more rugged device. In comparison, the OnePlus 11 has an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust but only being splash-resistant, meaning it's not suitable for extended exposure to water. Moreover, unlike the OnePlus 11, the Google Pixel 7 features Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back, ensuring better durability.

In terms of size, the OnePlus 11 is slightly larger than the Pixel 7, as it boasts a larger 6.7-inch display. However, despite carrying a bigger battery, the OnePlus 11 still manages to maintain a slimmer profile than the Pixel 7. With the design and build out of the way, it's time to examine the displays of the two smartphones and see what they have to offer.

Display

The OnePlus 11 features a big 6.7-inch curved Super Fluid AMOLED display up front. This display supports 2K resolution, support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support. The panel also features LTPO 3.0 technology, which, OnePlus says, can automatically adjust its refresh rate based on the content being display reducing power consumption and preserving battery life.

In comparison, the Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch flat OLED display with FHD+ resolution and HDR playback support, but its refresh rate is limited to 90Hz. While the OnePlus 11 has a slight edge in refresh rate, the Pixel 7 excels in peak brightness, reaching up to 1,400 nits, making it easier to see in bright light conditions. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Performance

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This processor, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, brings better CPU and GPU performance and improved energy efficiency. The OnePlus 11 also boasts the latest connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as faster memory with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 features RAM Vita technology, which, OnePlus claims, enhances RAM management and enables users to run up to 44 active background apps. The OnePlus 11 also features Cryo-velocity VC — made with graphene — to keep the engine running cool.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7 is powered by the company's new Tensor G2 chipset. Although the CPU architecture remains the same as the previous generation, the new chipset features a more powerful GPU and TPU, resulting in enhanced ML and AI capabilities. Google says the new Tensor G2 chipset brings even more helpful and personalized features to photos, videos, calls, security, and speech recognition.

In terms of storage and memory, both the Pixel 7 and the OnePlus 11 offer up to 256GB of onboard storage. However, the OnePlus 11 boasts a higher 16GB RAM in its 256GB storage variant, while the Pixel 7 is limited to 8GB RAM. Both devices run on Android 13 out of the box, but if you're looking for quick software updates, the Pixel 7 may be the way to go, as Google smartphones typically receive upgrades faster than other Android OEM devices. Nonetheless, the OnePlus 11 promises up to 4 years of major OS updates, so you'll be covered there as well.

Regardless of which device you choose, you can expect a smooth and efficient performance in day-to-day use. Both the Pixel 7 and the OnePlus 11 are more than capable of handling any task you throw at them with ease.

Camera

The Google Pixel 7 offers a familiar dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, similar to its predecessor. While the camera hardware is the same as last year, the real upgrades come thanks to the newer Tensor G2 processor.

Google says improvements made to the Tensor G2 processor result in upgraded features, including faster Night Sight processing, enhanced low-light photography, Real Tone color in low light, and a Cinematic Blur effect for video recording. The Pixel 7 also features Face Unlock, enabled by the new 10.8MP sensor and Tensor G2 chipset. Face Unlock features has been available on OnePlus smartphones for quite some time now.

The OnePlus 11 features a triple-camera setup on its back, with a 50MP IMX890 sensor as the main camera, supported by a 48MP ultra-wide shooter and a 32MP telephoto lens. OnePlus claims that the camera of the OnePlus 11 has been significantly upgraded, delivering brighter and clearer images and videos even in low light. The telephoto lens has been optimized for more natural bokeh, better depth-tracking, and stunning light flares.

It also features a dedicated 13-channel multi-spectral hardware sensor that accurately reproduces colors, eliminating any bias caused by surrounding light. Moreover, thanks to continued collaboration with Hasselblad, the OnePlus 11 also features better Natural Color Calibration, which, the company claims, brings over a billion colors to life. Our in-depth review of the OnePlus 11 is currently underway, so stay tuned to learn more about the camera performance of this smartphone!

Battery & charging

Lastly, coming to the battery department, the OnePlus 11 features a bigger 5,000 mAh battery cell than the Pixel 7's 4,355 mAh battery. It's too soon to make a definitive conclusion, but the combination of the larger battery and optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset on the OnePlus 11 suggests that it may have better battery performance than the Pixel 7. However, as mentioned before, it's too early to tell, and we’ll have to conduct more tests.

In terms of charging speed, the OnePlus 11 stands out with its 80W SuperVOOC wired charging in North America and 100W SuperVOOC charging in other regions, promising to take the device from 0-100% in under 30 minutes. The Pixel 7 lags behind, with a maximum of 30W wired charging.

It's worth noting that the Pixel 7 supports up to 23W of wireless charging, while this feature is not available on the OnePlus 11. If wireless charging is a must-have for you, this could be a key deciding factor between the two devices.