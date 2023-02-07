Find out the differences between the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro, including specs, pricing, and other features.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 11, its latest addition to the flagship lineup. It is natural for tech enthusiasts and OnePlus fans to wonder what improvements have been made compared to the previous model. In this article, we will compare the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro, highlighting the new and improved features, specs, design, performance, and more.

First, let's compare the specs of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Technical Specifications

Category OnePlus 11 OnePlus 10 Pro Operating System OxygenOS based on Android 13, 4 years of major OS updates left OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, 2 years of major OS updates left Build Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Metal frame Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 5 back

Metal frame Dimensions 163.1 mm × 74.1 mm × 8.53 mm 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 205g 197g Display 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED

1440 x 3126-pixel QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz - 120Hz)

LTPO 3.0 6.7-inch AMOLED

1440 x 3126-pixel QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz - 120Hz)

LTPO 2.0 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage 128GB (UFS 3.1), 256GB (UFS 4.0) 128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm

: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm Ultra-wide : 48 MP, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2

: 48 MP, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2 Telephoto: 32 MP, f/2.0 Primary : 48MP, Sensor: Sony IMX789, OIS, ƒ/1.8

: 48MP, Sensor: Sony IMX789, OIS, ƒ/1.8 Ultra-wide : 50MP, JN1 Sensor, 150-degree FOV

: 50MP, JN1 Sensor, 150-degree FOV Telephoto: 8MP, OIS, f/2.4 Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.45 32 MP, Sony IMX 615, EIS, Fixed Focus Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging North America: 80W fast wired charging

Other regions: 100W fast wired charging

No wireless charging North America: 65W fast wired charging

Other regions: 80W fast wired charging

50W AirVOOC wireless charging Ports USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack USB-C, No 3.5mm Headphone Jack Colors Titan Black, Eternal Green Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest

Design

When it comes to design, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro share the same design language. Both smartphones come with a curved AMOLED display up front and a camera module that seamlessly integrates into the side frame of the phone. However, there is a noticeable difference in the camera module's shape. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a square-shaped camera module that blends into the side frame, while the OnePlus 11 features a circular module that extends to the side rails.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, released last year, had an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. However, the new OnePlus 11 only has an IP64 rating, meaning it is only splash-resistant. This rating falls short of the standards set by many of the top Android smartphones available today, such as the Google Pixel 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S23. Glass protection on the front and the back glass on both devices are the same — Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front.

Other than that, most of the differences are very minor. The OnePlus 11 is slightly narrower, taller, and slimmer than the 10 Pro. However, it is heavier, weighing 205 grams compared to the 10 Pro's 197 grams. The button placement remains unchanged from the previous model and the smartphones are also in the same two colors (green and black), albeit with a slight variation in hue.

Display

When it comes to the display, the differences between the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro become even more negligible. Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that boasts QHD+ resolution, support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+.

However, when it comes to the display technology, there is a notable difference between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 11. The 10 Pro was equipped with an LTPO 2.0 panel, which could go as low as 1Hz for improved battery life during Always-On display. The newer OnePlus 11, however, features an LTPO 3.0 display, which automatically adjusts its refresh rate to match the content being displayed in every scenario, resulting in even greater efficiency.

Performance

Every new OnePlus flagship sees a big leap in performance, and this year is no exception. While the OnePlus 10 Pro was powered by Qualcomm's first-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which impacted its battery life, the OnePlus 11 runs on the company's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This upgrade brings better CPU and GPU performance and improved energy efficiency.

The OnePlus 11 not only boasts improved performance with the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor but also features newer connectivity standards, including Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and faster memory with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, surpassing the specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 11 also boasts RAM Vita, a technology upgrade that enhances RAM management and enables users to run up to 44 active background apps. The OnePlus 11 is also equipped with a much better cooling system compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro, called Cryo-velocity VC, which allows for 92% heat dissipation.

Finally, it's worth noting that the OnePlus 11 runs on Android 13 out of the box and will be the recipient of four major OS updates and five years of security patches, a step up from the three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches promised for the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter has already received one major OS update since its launch, taking it from Android 12 to Android 13.

Camera

Even though both smartphones feature a similar camera module in terms of design, the internal system on both smartphones is entirely different. The OnePlus 10 Pro featured a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto lens.

OnePlus has made significant improvements to the camera of the OnePlus 11, claiming brighter and sharper images, better video quality in low and backlit environments. The new ultra-wide sensor now has HDR and macro-photography capabilities, despite a downgrade on paper from 50MP to 48MP.

Meanwhile, the telephoto lens has been upgraded from 8MP to 32MP and can shoot DSLR-like depth-tracking, natural bokeh, and light flare effects, according to OnePlus. The company adds that the telephoto lens "achieves portraits in perfection" and can mimic the result captured by an actual Hasselblad camera fitted with XCD 30mm and 65mm lenses.

Talking about Hasselblad, the OnePlus 11 features a third-generation Hasselblad-tuned camera system that features even better Natural Color Calibration. OnePlus has also developed "color styles" in collaboration with Hasselblad for better photography. Moreover, the OnePlus 11 features a new hardware 13-channel multi-spectral sensor that helps to accurately reproduce colors by identifying and removing color bias caused by surrounding light.

There are improvements to video recording and selfie cameras as well, but the full extent of the improvements made to the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 11 remains to be seen — Stay tuned for our full review. It is, nonetheless, worth noting that we were impressed with the cameras of the OnePlus 10 Pro and we're eager to see what the OnePlus 11 can do and what kind of upgrades the company has in store for us.

Battery & Charging

The OnePlus 11 features the same 5,000 mAh battery as the OnePlus 10 Pro. Thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 optimizations, the OnePlus 11 may last longer than the OnePlus 10 Pro on a single charge, but it is too early to say that. Other than that, the charging capabilities have been bumped up a bit.

North American variants of the OnePlus 11 will charge at 80W, while those sold elsewhere will charge at 100W, an upgrade from the 65W and 80W charging speeds of the 10 Pro. One surprising omission from the OnePlus 11 is that it does not offer wireless charging while the OnePlus 10 Pro featured support for 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Should you upgrade?

We're in the midst of evaluating the OnePlus 11 and while we've observed the differences from the 10 Pro, we have yet to thoroughly test its capabilities. The jury is still out on if upgrading from the 10 Pro to the 11 is justified. However, some noteworthy changes, such as the improved camera, newer SoC, faster charging, and superior display may make it a worthwhile upgrade. Nonetheless, be sure to stay tuned for our review in which we will give a detailed assessment of the device's performance, camera capabilities, and overall user experience.