Here we compare the OnePlus 11 with the iPhone 14 Plus to see how they differ and determine which of the two you should pick.

The OnePlus 11 is the latest flagship smartphone on the block as of February 7th, 2023, following the Galaxy S23 series, which Samsung only unveiled a week before OnePlus. Now, we've already seen how the OnePlus 11 compares against the Galaxy S23, and here we'll look into how it stacks up against the iPhone 14 Plus.

Price

After spending multiple years expanding its product portfolio and making flagship devices that cost $1000 and more, with the launch of the OnePlus 11, the device maker looks to be returning to its past ways where it prioritized value.

The latest device costs $699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with an additional $100 getting you the 16GB RAM and 256GB model. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus costs more than either variant of the OnePlus 11, starting at $899 for the 128GB model.

If device size doesn't impact your decision, consider the standard iPhone 14 instead of the Plus, which starts at $799.

OnePlus 11 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life. See at Best Buy See at AT&T See at Verizon

Technical Specifications

Category OnePlus 11 Apple iPhone 14 Plus Build Gorilla Glass Victus (Front)

Gorilla Glass 5 (Back)

Aluminum Mid-frame

Stainless Steel Camera Ring Ceramic Shield (Front)

Toughened Glass (Back)

Aluminum Mid-frame Dimensions 2.91 x 6.43 x 0.33 inches

205 grams 3.07 x 6.3 x 0.31 inches

203 grams Display 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED

1440 x 3126-pixel QHD+ resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1Hz - 120Hz) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR

2778 x 1284-pixel resolution

60Hz Refresh Rate

True Tone Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic Memory & Storage Memory: 8GB, 16GB

8GB, 16GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB Memory: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Wide: 50-megapixel, f/1.8, wide, OIS, 1.0 μm

Ultrawide: 48-mgeapixel, 115-degree FoV, f/2.2

Telephoto: 32-megapixel, f/2.0 Wide: 12-megapixel, f/1.5

Ultrawide: 12-megapixel, 120-degree FoV, f/2.4 Front Camera 16-megapixel, f/2.45 12-megapixel, f/1.9 Security Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner Face ID Connectivity 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C Lightning Port IP IP64 Dust and Water Resistance IP68 Dust and Water Resistance Battery 5,000 mAh 4,323 mAh Charging 80W Wired Charging (100% in ~30 minutes) 20W Wired Charging (50% in 30 minutes)

15W MagSafe Charging

7.5W Qi-wireless Charging Operating System OxygenOS 13.0 (based on Android 13) iOS 16.3 Colors Titan Black, Eternal Green Midnight, Red, Blue, Lavender, Starlight Price $699.99 (128GB)

$799.99 (256GB) $899.00 (128GB)

$999.00 (256GB)

$1,099 (512GB)

Design

When comparing the OnePlus 11 with the iPhone 14 Plus, the latter has a familiar design that we've seen receive minor changes over the last three years. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, while sharing similarities with older OnePlus models, does have a few noticeable design modifications on show.

The most notable change in the OnePlus is the new design on the back panel, which places its camera lenses into a circular-shaped cutout surrounded by a Stainless Steel frame. This camera structure then integrates with the glossy aluminum mid-frame on the phone. The back panel also features a subtle curve at its left and right edges, creating the phone's comfortable in-hand feel.

You can buy the phone in two colors, Titan Black and Eternal Green; the former features a textured back panel, while the latter features the traditional glossy finish we've seen on most smartphones. Also, it's protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back, plus it has an IP64 rating.

With the iPhone 14 Plus, you'll see the raised square platform that houses the dual-camera lenses, which are arranged in a diagonal. The rest of the pastel-colored glass back — which contrasts with the aluminum frame — remains clear, bar the Apple logo. While OnePlus has done some fun color options in the past, if you're looking for variety, the iPhone 14 Plus offers Midnight, Starlight, Red, Blue, and Lavender options.

Protecting the device is Ceramic Shield on the front, while the back uses what Apple calls toughened glass. When it comes to dust and water resistance, the iPhone has an IP68 rating.

Display

Although the OnePlus 11 and iPhone 14 Plus have 6.7-inch OLED displays, the technology and design elements at play differ in more ways than one. First, let's take a quick look at a few design differences. Here you'll notice that the OnePlus 11 features a curved OLED panel with a hole punch in the top left. On the other hand, the iPhone goes the flat panel route with a notch that's all too familiar.

The OnePlus is bound to feel more comfortable in your hand to use, but when it comes to aesthetics, this is subjective to each other person's opinion.

As for the technology at play, the OnePlus 11's display uses a 2K LTPO panel with an adaptive refresh rate between 1-120Hz with a typical brightness of 800 nits. The iPhone's Super Retina XDR panel matches the OnePlus when it comes to brightness — 800 nits (typical) — but has a maximum refresh rate of only 60Hz and a resolution, which is better than Full HD, but below the OnePlus' 2K.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Regarding performance, the OnePlus 11 ships with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and is bundled with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. With the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple is shipping the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 Bionic, which has an additional GPU core. As for the bundled RAM, you'll find 6GB across the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

Between the two phones, it's unlikely you'll notice a difference in day-to-day performance, but you may see better RAM management and thermal efficiency on the OnePlus. This is owing to the RAM Vita algorithm that's in play and the Cryo Velocity Vapor Chamber, which incorporates graphene for better heat dissipation.

Camera

Housed within the eye-catching camera array of the OnePlus 11 is an improved triple-camera setup that uses two new sensors and the developments from the third year of the OnePlus-Hasselblad partnership.

The primary camera uses the first new sensor, the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890; this lens shows great promise with its ability to capture images that have vibrant colors and rich detail. Then there is the new 32-megapixel telephoto, with 2x optical zoom, and completing the setup is the 48-megapixel ultrawide. OnePlus also includes a 13-channel spectral sensor that helps capture colors with better accuracy. On the front, there's the standard 16-megapixel shooter, seen on other OnePlus phones.

With the iPhone 14 Plus, you're looking at a dual-camera setup that has Apple's 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide ready for your imaging requirements. On the front, you'll find another 12-megapixel sensor that captures good shots, records 4K video, and can use a wider angle to capture images.

Battery

And lastly, we'll take a look at the battery hardware. The OnePlus 11 has a 5,000 mAh cell that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging (100W in other regions). OnePlus says this will allow the device to charge up from 0% to 100% in about 30 minutes, plus it includes the required hardware in the box. Unfortunately, the smartphone does not have support for wireless charging.

Regarding the iPhone 14 Plus, this device has a 4,323 mAh cell that'll accept 20W of input power. Apple says a compatible charger will boost the device from 0% to 50% power in 30 minutes. The device also supports Qi-based wireless charging (7.5W) and MagSafe wireless charging (15W).

Battery backup is likely to be much better on the iPhone 14 Plus because of the vertical integration Apple has for its devices, and its components are not as power-hungry as the ones on the OnePlus 11. Although the OnePlus should easily provide a day of use, if it doesn't, its incredible charging technology will compensate.

Which One Should You Buy?

When comparing the two devices, the price arguments make it clear that the OnePlus holds certain advantages over the iPhone 14 Plus. But if having the best specs on paper is of little importance, the iPhone comes with clear benefits due to its battery endurance and developed ecosystem. There's also an option to choose a smaller device — iPhone 14 — if you're looking for a more compact solution.

But if you're a fan of the Android side of things and tend to mix and match products from different OEMs, the OnePlus 11 offers great hardware that won't disappoint.