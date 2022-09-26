OnePlus 11 Pro specifications and design renders have leaked in the wild. Should you wait for the next OnePlus flagship or buy the 10 Pro right now?

It's been nearly nine months since OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro. While the flagship smartphone made its way to the US and other global markets three months after its launch, the company introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro in China back in January 2022. According to some recent reports, the BBK-owned brand is planning to follow the same strategy for the OnePlus 11 Pro, which is set to be released sometime in Q1 2023.

Like every other flagship smartphone launch nowadays, full specs and design renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro have already surfaced on the internet (courtesy of 91Mobiles and SmartPrix), giving us an idea of what to expect from the next-generation flagship smartphone. This brings us to the question: should you wait for the OnePlus 11 Pro or buy the 10 Pro now? Here are all the details you need to know.

OnePlus 11 Pro: Design and Specs

Before we discuss whether it's better to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro now or wait for the OnePlus 11 Pro, let's take a quick look at the design and the specs of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Taking a look at the back of the 11 Pro, it seems that OnePlus will continue with the Contour Cut design it introduced with the 10 Pro. The camera array is a bit different this time, with the smartphone boasting a big circular protrusion instead of the square camera housing. But this is where the design changes end — the exterior of the 11 Pro looks almost the same as the 10 Pro, with curved edges and OnePlus branding in the middle. Though, it appears that OnePlus is ditching the sandstone finish in favor of a glossy one.

One interesting that the images show us is that the OnePlus 11 Pro will come with an alert slider. Thankfully, OnePlus seems to be keeping its promise that the switcher will be available on the premium models, and the 11 Pro might just ship with one. Overall, the leaked design isn't to our liking, and we hope OnePlus doesn't use it for the final retail model.

Talking about the leaked specifications, 91Mobiles reports that the OnePlus 11 Pro will come with a 120Hz 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will reportedly launch in November and come with up to 16GB of RAM. The rear camera module will house the smartphone's 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP 2x telephoto sensor, while the front punch-hole will host the smartphone's 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, which is interestingly slower than the OnePlus 10T's 120W charging. On the software front, the OnePlus 11 Pro is likely to run OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13. Other noteworthy features will include an under-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E support, and Bluetooth 5.2.

You should buy the OnePlus 10 Pro today if…

You want to save money

There are some incredible deals and discounts on the OnePlus 10 Pro right now from online retailers and carriers across the US. If you're fast, you can even grab it for as low as $650 in the US (links to purchase the device are embedded above). If you’re fine not having the latest and greatest, and you want to save some money, then the OnePlus 10 Pro is the way to go.

We were left really impressed with the OnePlus 10 Pro when we reviewed it earlier this year. Even the camera, which has historically been a weaker area for OnePlus, captures some amazing photos. "Guys, I know it took eight years, but we finally get great photos from a OnePlus phone," said Jaime Rivera in the review of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

It’ll also receive updates for the foreseeable future, and the hardware is more than capable of playing all graphics-intensive games that are available today and in the near future. On the whole, if you are looking for an all-rounder smartphone that does everything well at an affordable price, the OnePlus 10 Pro is your best choice today.

You don’t necessarily need the latest smartphone

Unless, of course, you have pocket change to spare, upgrading and spending more money doesn't make much sense if you aren't a demanding person who requires the latest technology all the time. You can save money by getting the OnePlus 10 Pro, which we discussed earlier, and the OnePlus 11 Pro won't necessarily offer much more value for the additional price.

You're looking to upgrade and want flagship hardware at a low price

If you're looking to upgrade and want a smartphone that doesn't cost a lot, all while boasting flagship specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a perfect choice. The high-refresh-rate display is one of the best in the segment, and the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is on par with other flagship smartphones out there. You also get a class-leading battery charging speed along with the benefits of a feature-rich OS.

You should wait for the OnePlus 11 Pro if…

You want top-of-the-line performance

OnePlus, with its 10T, showed us what the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is capable of. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will be a further upgrade over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Qualcomm's next-generation chipset will reportedly provide significant performance improvements, as well as better efficiency, which will contribute to longer battery life. Therefore, we recommend holding out for the OnePlus 11 Pro if you need the best performance.

You want a better camera

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 10 Pro's camera really left us impressed. The Hasselblad partnership has finally come to fruition, and the latest OnePlus smartphone captures images on par with flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro. It is expected that the company will improve the camera performance on the 11 Pro even further with the addition of a new 32MP telephoto lens and the new image processor that will come along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

You want to futureproof yourself

OnePlus has already updated the 10 Pro to the latest Android 13 version, and this smartphone is unlikely to get more than two major updates. The OnePlus 11 Pro would likely run on Android 13 out of the box and get one more major update compared to the 10 Pro, not to mention a lot earlier as well. The company could also change its policies and provide four years of major updates with the 11 Pro after all the backlash it's been facing since merging OxygenOS with ColorOS.

So, what have you decided? Are you planning to purchase a OnePlus 10 series device today, or are you willing to wait for the OnePlus 11 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!