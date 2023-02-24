We start today’s deals with fantastic news for every OnePlus fan out there, as we can now get our hands on a new OnePlus 11 for just $700 thanks to the latest savings available at Amazon.com.

Amazon offers the OnePlus 11 for just $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $100 instant savings. This will get you a new and unlocked smartphone with Dual-SIM support, a free storage upgrade that will take you from 128GB to 256GB storage space and 16GB RAM without paying more. You also get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, a massive 5,000mAh battery, insane 80W Fast Charging, and an improved Hasselblad Camera with a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor to capture amazing shots.

OnePlus 11 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You can also check out the latest savings applied to other OnePlus devices, as last year’s models have become even more budget-friendly with the launch of the OnePlus 11. First, the OnePlus 10 Pro sells for just $580 with 28 percent savings. This model launched with an $800 price tag, which means you can pick one up and score $220 in savings. This version has 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

And if you want a more affordable alternative, we also have the OnePlus 10T selling for just $500 thanks to the latest 23 percent discount, which translates to $150 instant savings. This model also packs OnePlus’ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and more than enough power under the hood with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Snapdragon’s 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

