OnePlus today showcased its latest innovation and concept in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress 2023. The new concept shows off a unique cooling solution, aimed to provide active cooling to keep things smooth and fluid at all times. The new technology aims to prevent throttling, and while we’re unsure if we’ll ever see it in an upcoming OnePlus device anytime soon, the company showcased its latest innovation on a modified version of the OnePlus 11 flagship.

The new cooling system is called “Active CryoFlux”. It’s essentially an active liquid cooling technology solution that allows devices to prevent throttling and boost gaming performance, as well as charging speeds. The solution provides similar performance to devices with a built-in fan, such as the new nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro, and mobile accessories from companies like Razer and Asus.

OnePlus says the new cooling solution provides up to 2.1 degrees Celsius cooler temperatures when playing games. The company says this could boost the fps by 3-4 frames per second. During charging, the device’s temperature is at least 1.6 degrees Celsius cooler, increasing the charging speed by 30 to 45 seconds.

OnePlus 11 Concept device captured by Jaime Rivera

The idea of an active cooling solution isn’t new, and it’s been around for a while in the mobile industry, especially in the mobile gaming sector. Gaming smartphones from Nubia, Lenovo and Asus have these technologies built-in, although some require physical fans and accessories to achieve similar results. The current technology has advanced so much, that new gaming phones, such as the REDMAGIC 8 Pro, don’t even heat up to an uncomfortable level, even after long gaming sessions.

OnePlus’ solution works similarly, but without a physical fan. It packs a ceramic piezoelectric micropump that helps circulate fluid between the tubes. It’s worth noting that this is done on a small scale, and the pump takes up minimal space. The company didn’t offer an insight on the internal components, and it remains to be seen how much space is left for other parts. The moving fluid allows the device to cool down, and move heat away from the processor and other core components. The tubes on the back help absorb heat from the SoC, and release it slowly over time.

As much as we like this concept device, sadly, it’s just that. It’s not intended to enter production, but it looks cool. The rear camera features illuminated LEDs. The back of the phone comes with an illuminated Guilloche etching pattern.

It’s unclear if this technology will ever come to production-ready smartphones in the near future, but it has a chance to be a game changer with its flashy looks and blue LEDs. Power users and mobile gamers are always looking for the best performance, and this modified OnePlus 11 concept appears to offer everything in a slim package without any additional weight. OnePlus has previously shown off a self-tinting camera cover glass, and another concept with a color-changing rear panel.

Would you like to see an active cooling solution on your next OnePlus device, and would you be interested in an illuminated rear back panel?