OnePlus 10T vs Samsung Galaxy S22: Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus 10T is the latest entrant in the sub-$650 price segment. With OnePlus' new device, you get a big display, Qualcomm's new and improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 150W fast charging that recharges your device from 0-100% in just under 20 minutes (125W in North America), and much more. With its price and feature mix, the OnePlus 10T competes against smartphones such as the Google Pixel 6, Apple iPhone 13, and Samsung Galaxy S22.

We already compared the OnePlus 10T and Pixel 6 in a previous article, so here, we will compare the newly introduced OnePlus device to the Samsung Galaxy S22, to see which would be the best choice for your everyday carry.

Design

Starting off with the design, you'll notice that both devices sport a similar look. They come with a protruding camera module on the top left corner and blends into the side frame. On the front, both the OnePlus 10T and Samsung Galaxy S22 come with a flat display (more on this later) and a center punch-hole camera cutout.

There's a big difference when it comes to the build materials, though. The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with an aluminum metal frame that's sandwiched between Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back. While the OnePlus 10T also features Corning's Gorilla Glass, the device comes with a plastic frame. OnePlus has also removed the company's iconic Alert Slider from the OnePlus 10T, a favorite fan feature.

Display

Moving on to the front of the two phones, both the Android flagships offer fantastic displays. The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a Dynamic AMOLED 6.1-inch display that boasts an FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels) with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. One of the distinguishing features of the S22 display is its peak brightness. Samsung says the brightness of the S22 display can go up to 1,750 nits — the best of all smartphones.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Although this display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it can only switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S22, which can go as low as 10Hz, thus resulting in better power management. As with the Galaxy S22, the OnePlus 10T supports HDR10+ playback as well.

Performance

The Galaxy S22, like all the past Samsung flagships, ships with two different chipsets: Exynos 2200 in some regions, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in others. In regions like India, South Africa, North America, South Korea, and the UAE, Samsung sells the Qualcomm variant of the S22, whereas in Europe, the company sells the Exynos 2200 variant. You can learn more about the region-specific variants here.

Talking about the performance of the S22, you won't see hiccups in day-to-day usage regardless of the variant you get. Despite the GOS scandal that muddied the smartphone earlier this year, both the processors have proven to be good performers, and you won't face much of an issue.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. This chip one-ups the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as it offers up to 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30% improved CPU and GPU efficiency. The company is also shipping its next-generation 3D Cooling System inside the 10T, which it claims will work towards ensuring the smartphone remains cool and comfortable while avoiding any kind of throttling.

While both phones can handle any task you throw at them, the OnePlus 10T, with its powerful hardware, is likely to edge out the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Camera Hardware

Like the recently launched Asus Zenfone 9 and Nothing Phone 1, the OnePlus 10T features the 50MP Sony IMX 766 as its primary camera, with an 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro camera supporting the imaging system. Unfortunately, improvements introduced with the Hasselblad co-branding are not present on the 10T, which means it lacks the color-science and imaging improvements we loved on the 10 Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The main 50MP camera of the device comes with features like Dual Pixel autofocus, Optical Image Stabilization, and an 85-degree field of view. The 10MP telephoto lens features 3x optical zoom, while the ultra-wide unit boasts a field of view of 120-degree. Samsung has added tons of features to the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera, and you can learn more about them right here.

Battery

The battery is one of the departments where OnePlus has maintained a lead in the past, and the case is similar here too. The OnePlus 10T features a big 4,800mAh battery, but the star of the show is the device's ability to support 150W (125W in North America) fast charging. This is the highest battery charging rating of all the devices in this price range, and OnePlus claims that you can fully charge the device from 0-100% in under 20 minutes.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S22 features a smaller 3,700mAh cell that supports only 25W fast charging. Although our own Jaime Rivera was able to get a full day of battery life out of the Samsung Galaxy S22, this is definitely a weak point of the device.

For those looking for wireless charging support, however, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the way to go, as the device supports 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Using the reverse wireless charging feature, you can charge your Qi-compatible accessories, such as TWS earbuds, by placing them on the back of the phone.

Verdict

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the OnePlus 10T offer a lot of value for their money. But, if you're someone who plays a lot of games on their smartphone, and is looking for a performance-oriented device, the OnePlus 10T, with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 3D vapor cooling engine, and 150W fast charging, is the one to keep an eye on.

However, if you're a social media buff who wants excellent camera performance and best-in-class multimedia experience, all while having decent performance, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the way to go. The device features a crisp display that's arguably one of the best in this price segment, and cameras that are on par with (and sometimes even better than) Apple's iPhones and Google's Pixels.

