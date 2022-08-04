OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6: Which one should you buy?

The OnePlus 10T is the newest competitor in the $600 to $700 price range, where it goes up against devices like the Google Pixel 6, the Apple iPhone 13, and the Samsung Galaxy S22. The device has key selling points, like an expansive display, the new and improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, and a battery that supports 150W SuperVOOC charging (125W if you live in North America), which makes it par for the course — with choice compromises — for $649.

In this article, we pit the latest flagship from OnePlus against Google's Pixel 6 to see how their specifications compare, and help you form an opinion on which device you should pick.

Design and Display

Looking at the two phones, you will immediately notice that they share many design aspects with their pricier siblings. The OnePlus 10T is akin to the OnePlus 10 Pro, while the Pixel 6 shares much with the Pixel 6 Pro. But in the case of the OnePlus device, within the list of similarities, you will find one element missing, the Alert Slider.

Generally found on the right-hand side, above the power button, this three-position switch manually controls your phone's sound profile — Mute, Vibrate, and Ring. According to the OEM, it did away with the component to make space for a second charging pump to achieve its 125W and 150W charging speeds.

Moving forward, the OnePlus 10T continues the glass sandwich trend, albeit with a plastic frame. You'll find the lone power button on the right side, volume rockers on the left, the top remains bare with a flat surface, and the bottom houses the speaker grille, USB-C Port, and SIM tray.

The back comes in two different finishes, one called Moonstone Black, which features a texture of sorts, and another called Sage Green. You'll also find a camera island similar to the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro. But rather than be its distinct piece, it now blends with the glass back of the 10T, a design choice seen previously on OPPO phones. Flip around to the front, and you'll see a flat 1080p Fluid AMOLED display, but more on that later.

Now, unlike the OnePlus 10T, the Pixel 6 keeps its glass sandwich in line with its Pro sibling, featuring a glossy glass back and an aluminum frame. Regarding buttons and port placement, you'll find the Power Button and volume rockers on the right-hand side, and the USB-C port along the bottom. The SIM tray is built into the left edge. Like the OnePlus 10T, the Pixel 6 also features a flat display, but it is smaller at 6.4-inches.

Looking at resilience against environmental factors, both OnePlus 10T and Pixel 6 feature some form of Gorilla Glass protection and IP rating. On OnePlus 10T, both sides are covered by Gorilla Glass 5, while the Pixel 6 outshines this by using Gorilla Glass Victus for its front, and Gorilla Glass 6 for its dual-tone back. The Google phone even features a better IP rating; it is tested for the IP68 standard, while the 10T only has IP54.

Display

Coming to their displays, the OnePlus 10T has the upper hand in terms of specifications with its larger 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, which is not only faster but even has up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, outdoing the Pixel 6, which sizes in at 6.4-inches, and can only refresh at 90Hz. Both panels sit flat on the front with a hole punch to house the front cameras. The OnePlus also has a more pleasing aesthetic with its narrower bezels.

Performance

To handle performance-based needs, the OnePlus 10T joins the few phones featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, while the Pixel 6 features the Google Tensor. However, the next generation Tensor of Pixel 7 will soon replace it. Nevertheless, both phones can handle any task you throw at them, but the OnePlus, with its powerful hardware, is likely to edge out the Pixel 6.

One clear component where the OnePlus reigns over the Pixel 6 is with the RAM options that it provides. OnePlus 10T comes in 12GB or 16GB RAM flavors, with pre-order customers even getting a bump up to the higher-end variant at no added cost. The Pixel 6 comes with the "just enough" 8GB amount.

Battery

As for endurance, both phones should easily last you through a day of use — the OnePlus 10T with its 4,800mAh cell and the Pixel 6 with its 4,614mAh capacity. Though the OnePlus does boast a significant advantage in terms of charging speeds.

Its SuperVOOC 125W (in North America) or 150W (elsewhere) standard will help power the device up to 100% in about 20 minutes or less. The Pixel has a significantly slower charging system that can only power up to 50% in 30 minutes.

So, while similar in endurance, the lesser time you spend on the charger with the OnePlus 10T is a great advantage.

Camera

Like the recently launched Asus Zenfone 9, ROG Phone 6 series, and Nothing Phone 1, the OnePlus 10T features the 50MP Sony IMX 766 as its primary camera, with an 8MP Ultrawide and 2MP Macro camera supporting the imaging system. Unfortunately, improvements introduced with the Hasselblad co-branding won't be present on the 10T. On the front, you will find a 16MP shooter that's remained a staple on OnePlus phones.

For the Pixel 6, the only device it shares its hardware with is the Pixel 6 Pro. You will find a 50MP Quad Bayer Wide Camera and 12MP Ultrawide on its back, with the front punch hole housing an 8MP sensor.

Category OnePlus 10T Google Pixel 6 Rear Cameras Wide: 50 MP, Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS, 1.0 µm

Ultrawide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV, 1.12 µm

Macro: 2MP Wide: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer, f/1.85, OIS, 1.2 µm

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV, 1.25 µm Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.4, 1.0 µm 8 MP, f/2.0, 1.12 µm

Verdict

The Google Pixel 6 is the device to add to your daily workflow if you're someone who prefers having access to the latest software and features at the earliest, with a focus on camera performance. The smartphone is one of the best mobile imaging tools available, and at $599 (or sometimes lower), it's hard to argue against the phone.

The OnePlus 10T, on the other hand, is like the OnePlus 10 we never saw released to the market. Due to its T branding, it does outdo the OnePlus 10 Pro in some aspects, but it's still a device with drawbacks. Regardless, pitting it against the Pixel 6 shows its performance, battery, and display advantages. The former two are clear wins for the device, and the latter is a toss-up based on preferences.

Overall, if you're looking for a performance-centric device without breaking the bank, the OnePlus 10T is a device to keep an eye on. It's not synonymous with the brand many of us used to love and adore, but it's still a great value option. And, repeating myself, if it's the camera you want with just enough performance to keep frustration at bay, Pixel is the way to go.

