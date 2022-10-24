Amazon’s latest deals will help you score a new OnePlus 10T for as low as $550 after the latest 15 percent discount, which will get you $100 savings. This amazing new phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It is, without a doubt, one of the best devices you can go for if you’re a OnePlus fan or if you’re looking for a great device that won’t break the bank.

The OnePlus 10T also comes with a large and beautiful 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid Display with up to 120Hz adaptive frame rates that also features support for HDR10+, superior brightness and color accuracy, and the always-on feature that’s a fan favorite. Moving on to the camera department, we find a triple camera setup with a 50MP IMX766 sensor with OIS to deliver outstanding clarity and stability. Plus, you won’t have to worry about battery life, as you can get your device charged in instants thanks to 125W SUPERVOOC that will give you a day’s power in just minutes. And to make things better, you can also trade in one of your current devices to get up to $526 Amazon.com Gift Card credit, which means that you could get this amazing device for just $24.

OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. View at Amazon

Of course, that’s not the only option available, as you can also consider going for a more potent OnePlus 10 Pro, which is now available for $600 after receiving a $200 discount. This option comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor but the same RAM and storage space. You can also trade in one of your current devices to get better savings, as Amazon is also letting you shave off to $526 when you choose to part ways with your current device.