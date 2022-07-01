OnePlus 10T: 3 reasons why and 3 reasons why not to be excited

So far, OnePlus has launched two smartphones under the OnePlus 10 series: the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R in a few select markets. After skipping the OnePlus 9T last year, it appears that OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new model of the 'T' series, and the third model of the OnePlus 10 series, the OnePlus 10T.

You may recall the renders of the OnePlus 10T that surfaced last month. Popular leaker @OnLeaks (via Smartprix) suggests that those renders were rather incorrect, and has now revealed the renders of the pre-production unit and a few key specs of the OnePlus 10T. Here's why you should wait (and three reasons why you shouldn't) for the OnePlus 10T:

Reasons to be excited about the OnePlus 10T

1. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

While the OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly come with the newer (and advanced) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to OnLeaks. Qualcomm unveiled the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 recently and it appears that the OnePlus 10T will be one of the first Android smartphones to be powered by this processor.

Even though we're yet to test the latest Snapdragon chipset, some tipsters claim that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a much better chipset than the previous generation. Early reports claim that the latest Snapdragon chipset doesn't suffer from overheating and can sustain high-performance for long periods of time. If there's any truth in the claims, we're quite excited to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the OnePlus 10T to see how it fares against the OnePlus 10 Pro's Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and even Apple's A15 Bionic.

Some previous reports also suggested that the OnePlus 10T could also launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, but the tipster OnLeaks claims that the BBK-owned brand will introduce the 10T with the latest Qualcomm processor only. The powerful processor on the OnePlus 10T will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS internal storage.

2. New Colors

The report claims that the OnePlus 10T will come in the same two colors as the OnePlus 10 Pro — green and sandstone black finish. However, the shade of green used on the 10T is slightly darker than the OnePlus 10 Pro. In our opinion, the olive shade of green shown in the renders looks much better than the mint green OnePlus used in the 10 Pro and could be a bit more resistant to fingerprints. Even though the leaker says that the final colors will be seen only when the actual launch takes place, we're excited to see that the OnePlus 10T will come in new colors.

3. 150W Fast Charging

If you thought 80W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro was blazing fast, you have got to wait for the OnePlus 10T. While the OnePlus 10 Pro is only capable of charging at a maximum speed of 80W (65W in some regions), the upcoming OnePlus 10T will reportedly support OnePlus's proprietary 150W SuperVOOC charging technology.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is capable of charging from 0-100% in about half an hour, and now you can expect the OnePlus 10T to overdo it and fully charge in lesser time. You might want to stay away from the OnePlus 10T if you're looking for wireless charging support, though. The OnePlus 10T will also ship with a slightly smaller 4800 mAh cell as opposed to the 10 Pro's 5000 mAh battery cell.

Reasons not to be excited

1. No Alert Slider

Taking a close look at the renders of the smartphone, it appears that the OnePlus 10T will also skip the 'Alert Slider'. OnePlus seems to be getting rid of its fan-favorite alert slider (which allowed the users to switch between ring, vibrate, and silent modes without going into the Android settings) from its smartphone, and it now appears that the OnePlus 10T will also ship without it. However, it could mean that the OnePlus 10T may target a lower price range than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

2. Plastic Frame

Another thing that OnLeaks notes is that OnePlus has apparently settled for a plastic frame (and glass back) on the 10T. While the OnePlus 10 Pro launched with a glass back and metal frame, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly use a plastic frame, probably to keep the price low. Even though the use of a plastic frame might keep the cost of the OnePlus 10T low, the company's smartphone will lose the premium feel.

3. (Slightly) Inferior Display

OnLeaks claims that the OnePlus 10T will ship with a 6.67-inch LTPO 2.0 display. It will support the refresh rate of 120Hz and will support HDR10+ playback as well. However, the resolution has been lowered from QHD+ on the 10 Pro to FHD+ on the OnePlus 10T. Though it isn't a big change as such, the display on the OnePlus 10T will technically be inferior to the display on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Another thing worth noting is that the display on the OnePlus 10T is flat as opposed to curved on the OnePlus 10 Pro — one of the reasons why the side rails are bigger in size than the Pro model.

What else do the OnePlus 10T leaked renders reveal?

Finally, OnLeaks has revealed some of the camera specs of the OnePlus 10T as well. The leaker claims that the OnePlus 10T will ship with a triple-camera setup on the back. This camera system will consist of a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The rear flash also appears to have changed, as the OnePlus 10T houses the flash on the top while the OnePlus 10 Pro hosts it on the bottom. Similarly, front camera placement has also changed as the selfie camera now sits in the top center while the 10 Pro's front camera was located in the top-left corner.

There is no word on the expected price of the OnePlus 10T. However, some leakers claims that the company could formally introduce the smartphone as soon as next month. What are your expectations from the OnePlus 10T? Let us know in the comments section below!

