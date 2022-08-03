Here's everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 10T: from specifications to price to release date, and much more!

Following weeks of leaks and teasers, OnePlus officially introduced the OnePlus 10T smartphone today. Priced at $649, the OnePlus 10T goes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6. For those looking for an Android device with flagship-grade specs and a not-so-high price tag, the OnePlus 10T is a great option. Read along and learn more about the 'T' variant of the OnePlus 10 lineup.

Design

Source: OnePlus

OnePlus 10T carries the same unibody design as the 10 Pro flagship, with the camera array blending into the side frame of the smartphone. The remaining aspects of the smartphone are pretty similar as well. The flat top is still present, while at the bottom, you will find the speaker grille, USB C port, and SIM tray. The left-hand side has the volume rockers, while the right side remains home to the power button.

One key thing to note here is that the OnePlus 10T does not come with an Alert Slider. OnePlus says it had to take this trade-off as the removal of the alert slider allowed the company to deliver key advancements while maintaining a thin and light form factor. Those wondering about these key advancements, they come in the form of a large battery capacity and better antenna signal.

When talking about the build materials, it seems that OnePlus is taking a step back as, unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, which uses a glass back and metal frame, the OnePlus 10T comes with a plastic frame. The smartphone still sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back, but the side frames are built out of plastic, making the device less premium than the 10 Pro.

Display

Source: OnePlus

Moving onto the front, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, allowing the smartphone to adjust between 120 Hz, 90 Hz, and 60 Hz depending on the type of content being consumed to save battery life. In addition, the display boasts a 1000Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 950 nits.

Camera

Source: OnePlus

Now on to the camera system of the OnePlus 10T, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. This setup includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera angle lens with 120-degree FoV, and a 2MP macro lens. While the hardware doesn't sound very impressive on paper, OnePlus says the 10T comes with many software features like Image Clarity Engine and Super HDR that allow the smartphone to capture sharp and vibrant shots.

To learn more about the image quality and camera performance, please look forward to our full review of the OnePlus 10T on both Pocketnow's YouTube Channel and website.

Processor

Source: Asus

As revealed earlier, OnePlus' latest flagship is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. This processor one-ups the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the 10 Pro and offers up to 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30% improved CPU and GPU efficiency. The company is also shipping its next-generation 3D Cooling System in the 10T, which it claims will work towards ensuring the smartphone remains cool and comfortable while avoiding any kind of throttling.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is coupled with 8 or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a HyperBoost Gaming Engine that ensures games run smoothly on your device. Finally, the OnePlus 10T runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. OnePlus says the 10T will receive three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates.

Battery

Source: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T is powered by a 4800 mAh battery. While the smartphone does not support wireless charging, OnePlus has included support for its 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging (125W in the North American region). OnePlus says the 10T can be fully charged from 0-100% in just under 20 minutes. The charger also supports the PD charging protocol, meaning you will be able to charge your laptops, tablets, and mobile gaming consoles using the OnePlus 10T's power adapter.

For those wondering about heat, the OnePlus 10T comes with a Battery Health Engine that ensures the maximum charging current stays within a safe range. There's also Battery Healing Technology that continuously repairs electrodes during charge cycles to preserve the battery's capacity.

Price, Colors, and Availability

Source: OnePlus

OnePlus 10T has been priced at $649 in the United States. The smartphone will be available in two variants: a base model that offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and another unit that comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The higher-end variant will be available for $749. Those wondering about the colors, the OnePlus 10T will be available in two colors: Moonstone Black with a rocky texture and Jade Green, which comes with a ceramic-like finish.

One important thing to note here is that the OnePlus 10T will only be available for pre-orders starting next month, i.e., September 1, while open sales will begin September 29. It will be available on most of the major online retailers, including OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy, while carrier availability will be announced closer to the sale date.

What's in the box?

Unlike other smartphone brands, OnePlus, thankfully, still ships the 10T with a charging adapter in the box. In addition to the phone itself, the box contains a 160W fast charging adapter (the phone will still charge at 150W or 125W), one USB Type-C cable, Type-A to Type-C adapter, a SIM tray ejector, safety information, and the warranty card. Moreover, the phone comes with a screen protector pre-applied, which is a nice touch.

OnePlus 10T Specs