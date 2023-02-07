The new OnePlus 11 5G is official here, and you can get yours starting at $699 when you go for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, or get twice as much RAM and storage for $100 more. This is indeed an impressive Android device, but you don’t need to spend that much to have a powerful smartphone in your pocket, as you can also consider going for last year’s OnePlus 10T, which is now more affordable thanks to the latest deals.

OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals will let you save on some of last year’s best smartphones, starting with the OnePlus 10T, now selling for just $500 thanks to the latest 23 percent discount. This model launched back in September, so it has less than six months on the market. It arrived with a $650 price tag, which means you will get a gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 125W SuperVooc charging, and $150 savings. And if you want more power, you can also get the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model for $650 after receiving a $100 discount.

And to make this deal even more interesting, remember that Amazon.com is letting you shave an extra $401 off your final price tag with an eligible trade-in. In other words, you can get this amazing new smartphone for less than $100.

If you’re looking for other options, remember that you can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S22 starting at $700 after receiving a $100 discount, or you can opt for the more affordable 2022 version of the Motorola Edge that now sells for $300 after scoring an insane 50 percent discount. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 2-day battery, and other nice features. You can also check out the latest deals available on the Google Pixel 6a, that’s now going for just $249, and while you’re at it, check out the Google Pixel Watch, which currently sells for $300 with 14 percent savings.