I’ve been a regular OnePlus user since the launch of the OnePlus 5 back in June 2017, and I can honestly say that I’ve loved almost every iteration I’ve used. The Chinese company delivers amazing devices, including last year’s OnePlus 10T, which comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, and the latest specs on the market. The best part is that you can get yours for just $520, thanks to Amazon’s latest offers.

We have great news for every OnePlus fan out there who has been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade to a new smartphone, as you can score huge savings on a new OnePlus 10T. This device usually sells for $650, but you can get yours now for just $520, meaning you will have $130 extra dollars in your wallet. In addition, this model comes fully unlocked with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, 125W SuperVOOC charging, a triple camera with a 50MP primary shooter, and other cool features.

However, you can make this deal even sweeter if you have an old device lying around, as Amazon is helping you shave off up to $401 on your new device when you trade in your old phone. You won’t see instant savings, but you will get Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

And if you’re looking for other great options, I can also recommend you check out the Google Pixel 7 Pro, as this amazing device comes with 17 percent savings. In other words, you can get yours for just $749, down from a regular $899 price tag. This model comes with 128GB storage, Google’s proprietary Tensor chip, a 6.7-inch display, and one of the best cameras in an Android smartphone. And you can also use the extra cash to pick up a pair of new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which are currently selling for $137, after picking up a 31 percent discount.