Pre-order the OnePlus 10T right now and get up a free upgrade to the highest-end variant, a free protective case, an 80W car charger, and more!

Last month, OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10T, its performance flagship for 2022. While the company hosted a big event in New York City to launch the product and show it off to the public, the smartphone was not available for purchase at the time and only a few details about its availability were shared. But all that changes today as the smartphone is available to pre-order starting today. Here’s everything that you need to know about the OnePlus 10T's carrier compatibility, pre-order offers, and more.

OnePlus 10T: Key Features

Source: Pocketnow

Before we go ahead and talk about OnePlus 10T's launch offers, let's go over the smartphone's specs to see even if it's worth buying. Beginning with the positives, the OnePlus 10T features a similar uni-body design as the 10 Pro flagship, with the camera array blending into the side frame of the smartphone. On the front, it hosts a fantastic 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with up to 960 nits of peak brightness.

The OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship processor with peak CPU speeds of up to 3.2GHz. It runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box and OnePlus says the 10T will receive three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates. Powering the device is a 4800 mAh battery cell that is capable of charging at up to 150W (0-100% in just under 20 minutes).

While the overall specs of the OnePlus 10T seem very impressive, there are a few things that you should know about. Even though the OnePlus 10T sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back, the side frames are built out of plastic, making the device less premium than the 10 Pro. Furthermore, the smartphone does not sport any Hasselblad branding or camera processing even though its primary sensor is 50MP.

OnePlus 10T: Carrier Compatibility

Up until now, only T-Mobile and Verizon have supported OnePlus smartphones, including the brand's famous OnePlus 10 Pro. But the OnePlus 10T brings AT&T compatibility for the first time. OnePlus says the 10T will work flawlessly on AT&T's, Verizon's, and T-Mobile's 4G and 5G networks all across the United States. In Canada, the smartphone will be compatible with 5G networks of only Bell and Telus. Carriers such as Rogers and Freedom will offer 4G connectivity only.

Nonetheless, T-Mobile is preparing exciting launch offers for the OnePlus 10T. We will update this post as and when we hear more from the brand, so make sure to check back before you place your order of the OnePlus 10T!

Best OnePlus 10T Pre-order Deals

OnePlus 10T 5G OnePlus 10T is the latest affordable flagship from OnePlus. It comes with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 4800 mAh battery with 150W fast charging, up to 16GB of memory, and much more. View at oneplus View at Amazon

Coming to the pre-order deals for the smartphone, the OnePlus 10T is available to pre-order starting today, i.e., September 1 until September 28. Open sales of the device will begin on September 29, 2022. The device is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage that will set you back $649 and 16GB RAM + 256 GB storage that will cost you $749.

For those who pre-order the device before September 8th, OnePlus is offering exciting offers. The company is offering the 16/256GB storage variant at the same price as the 8/128GB variant ($649). For those who want to purchase the 8/128GB storage variant, a protective case or 80W car charger will be included for free. Also, those who pre-order the 16/256GB variant after September 8 will receive either a protective case or 80W car charger for free.

On the whole, OnePlus is offering loads of offers if you purchase the device before the 8th. While the mouth-watering offers make the OnePlus 10T a tempting purchase, we still recommend you to catch our review before you make up your decision!