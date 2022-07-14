OnePlus 10T: Price, specs, features, & everything else we know so far

OnePlus' flagship smartphone launch strategy for the year 2022 has been quite confusing so far. The company first introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro without launching other models of the OnePlus 10 series, and that too was limited to China for a few months. Later, the company launched the OnePlus 10R, but again in a few select markets. It now appears that OnePlus is getting back on track as the company is reportedly gearing up to launch a new model of the 'T' series, the OnePlus 10T.

In this guide, we have collected all of the leaks, rumors, and news about the OnePlus 10T that have appeared on the internet to help you find all the information in one place. While we have no official confirmation of the device's existence, we expect the OnePlus 10T to be announced in the coming weeks/months. We'll constantly update this article as and when new information becomes available, so make sure to check back and stay up to date with OnePlus 10T news.

Design

Starting off with the design, the renders shared by @OnLeaks (via Smartprix) suggest that the OnePlus 10T won't look much different compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T will reportedly keep a similar design, with the camera array blending into the side frame of the smartphone. One key difference to note here is that it's not as seamless as on the 10 Pro as the side frame is much thicker.

You'll also notice that OnePlus is using a slightly darker shade of green on the 10T as compared to the 10 Pro. In addition to the new green color, you can also expect the smartphone to be available in the sandstone finish like the previous-gen flagship. Leaker OnLeaks notes that these are not the final colors, and we will only get to know the final colors closer to the smartphone's launch.

When talking about the build materials, it seems that OnePlus is taking a step back as unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, which uses a glass back and metal frame, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly come with a plastic frame. Yes, the smartphone will still sport a glass back, but the side frame will reportedly be built out of plastic. OnePlus is also skipping the fan-favorite Alert Slider on the 10T, according to reports. Leakers claim that Alert Slider will be a Pro-models-only feature moving forward, and the OnePlus 10T will not come with an Alert Slider.

Display

Moving on to the front, the OnePlus 10T will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with FHD+ resolution, according to the leaker Yogesh Brar. The display will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Other features of the OnePlus 10T's display might include support for HDR10+ playback. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the display of the OnePlus 10T will be flat with no curved edges. The flat panel is one of the reasons why the side rails of the 10T are bigger in size than the Pro model.

Specs

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 10T will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Qualcomm recently launched the improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it appears that the OnePlus 10T will be one of the first Android smartphones to be powered by this processor.

While we're yet to go hands-on with the latest Snapdragon chip, some tipsters claim that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a much better SoC than the previous generation. Early reports claim that it doesn't suffer from overheating and can sustain high-performance for long periods of time.

Users can expect the OnePlus 10T to ship with a minimum of 8GB of RAM, going up to 12GB if leaks are to be believed. As for internal storage, we might see units starting with 128GB of base storage with an option to upgrade to 256GB.

Category OnePlus 10T (Rumored) Display 6.67-inch, LTPO 2.0, 120Hz, OLED, FHD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Rear Camera 50MP (Primary) + 16MP (Ultra-wide) + 2MP (Macro) Front Camera 1 32 MP Battery 4,800mAh Charging 150W, No wireless charging support Materials Glass back + plastic frame Announcement Date H2 2022 Starting Price NA

Camera

Not a lot about the OnePlus 10T's camera is known right now. Weirdly, the Hasselblad branding is missing in the renders, but the renders aren't always accurate. Nonetheless, the OnePlus 10T will ship with a triple-camera setup just like the previous-gen flagship. This camera system will consist of a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. You can expect camera features like Portrait mode, Night mode, Pro mode, and others to be available on the smartphone.

One noticeable change here from the camera module of the OnePlus 10 Pro is that the flash now sits on the top-right corner while on the 10 Pro, it sits on the bottom-right corner. The reason behind this is still unknown at the moment, but it could be to accommodate space for a different (or larger) camera sensor. The center punch-hole cutout in the front will house the phone's 32MP selfie camera, according to the reports.

Battery

The OnePlus 10T is rumored to come with a 4800 mAh battery cell. The interesting bit here is that the OnePlus 10T will reportedly support 150W fast charging. While the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro is only capable of charging at a maximum speed of 80W (65W in some regions), the upcoming OnePlus 10T is said to support OnePlus's proprietary 150W SuperVOOC charging technology. The only downgrade, in comparison to the OnePlus 10 Pro, is the slightly smaller battery — it is 200 mAh smaller than the 10 Pro's 5000 mAh cell — and the lack of wireless charging.

Pricing and Availability

At the time of writing this, there has been no official announcement from the company regarding the OnePlus 10T launch. Some rumors suggest that OnePlus could unveil the 10T in July or August. We will update this article as and when the release date of the OnePlus 10T is made official.

For those wondering about the OnePlus 10T's price, an Amazon listing leak has revealed that the base model of the OnePlus 10T with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage could be priced at £799. The listing also shows that OnePlus will ship the 10T with the charging adapter in the box. However, we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt since these things can be forged easily. We will update this page as and when more information about the OnePlus 10T price is available from reliable sources.